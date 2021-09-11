Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Aubameyang strikes to give Arsenal first league win
football

Aubameyang strikes to give Arsenal first league win

The result lifted Arsenal to 16th place on three points from four games and left Norwich, who are still looking for their first point of the season, propping up the table.
Reuters | , London
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring for Arsenal. (Getty)

Arsenal moved off the bottom of the Premier League standings and scored their first goal of the campaign after captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's scrambled 66th-minute effort gave them a 1-0 home win over Norwich City on Saturday. The result lifted Arsenal to 16th place on three points from four games and left Norwich, who are still looking for their first point of the season, propping up the table.

Mikel Arteta's side produced an improved performance after their opening three defeats but were made to work hard by a rugged Norwich side before Aubameyang, who missed two first-half chances, broke the deadlock. The result eased some of the pressure off Arsenal manager Arteta, who said a dreadful start to the season had been a blessing in disguise.

"I must say it has been the best 10 or 14 days in my professional career," the Spaniard told the BBC. "Not the easiest, but the best. You learn a lot in difficult moments, who you are with. Today and the last week everything glided together. We have to improve in a lot of things but today we made seven changes and already it looked different."

RELATED STORIES

Aubameyang fired wide in the 10th minute and was denied in the 20th by a superb save from visiting goalkeeper Tim Krul before Takehiro Tomiyasu volleyed over the bar for the dominant hosts on the stroke of halftime.

A timely intervention by left back Brandon Williams kept out a Nicolas Pepe sitter for Arsenal shortly after the break before the Ivorian played a major role in Aubameyang's goal, given after a VAR check for offside. Pepe twice hit the post within a few seconds from a flowing move and the second rebound fell kindly to Aubameyang, who was perfectly positioned to tuck the ball into an empty net.

Arsenal missed several chances in the closing stages as Krul parried shots by Aubameyang and substitute Emile Smith-Rowe before Bukayo Saka fired inches wide of the far post. Aubameyang was delighted the Gunners got their campaign on track, although he conceded they still lacked cutting edge.

"We have to be a bit more clinical in front of goal but everyone gave everything on the pitch," he said. "When you lose games as players we are the first to be touched inside. We had 10 days to prepare ourselves and to change things and this is what we did. Today we made sure we won this game and took three points."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pierre-emerick aubameyang arsenal fc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Haaland inspires Dortmund to thrilling win over Leverkusen

Cristiano Ronaldo debuts with double as Man United overwhelm Newcastle

Tottenham loses perfect record in EPL in 0-3 loss at Palace

Ibrahimovic will play a part against Lazio: Pioli
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP