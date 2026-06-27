Austria vs Algeria: The FIFA World Cup grudge match born from football's greatest betrayal

Argentina have already confirmed their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockouts. They are currently on top of Group J with six points in two games. They face already-eliminated Jordan in their final group-stage fixture. But for second place in Group J, the fight is between Austria and Algeria, who meet on Sunday. Both have three points, with Austria in second position due to a better goal difference.

Algeria face Austria on Saturday. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

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The runners-up of Group J will face Spain in the round of 32. This is not a new situation for Austria and Algeria, as they were involved in something similar at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

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Austria easily fell to a 1-0 defeat to West Germany in the final group game in Gijon, a result that took both teams through to the next round at Algeria's expense.

It was Algeria's World Cup debut, and they shocked the world by defeating 1974 winners West Germany 2-1. But then they lost 2-0 to Austria in their second fixture, and their chances of qualifying still looked fine.

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{{^usCountry}} Algeria went into the final round in third position with two points. Back then, teams were awarded 2 points for a win and 1 for a draw. Austria led the group on four points, and Germany was second on two points, only due to a higher goal difference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Algeria went into the final round in third position with two points. Back then, teams were awarded 2 points for a win and 1 for a draw. Austria led the group on four points, and Germany was second on two points, only due to a higher goal difference. {{/usCountry}}

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Algeria's final group match vs Chile was a day before West Germany's clash vs Austria. They defeated Chile 3-2 to go level with leaders Austria on four points. West Germany needed to beat Austria, winning by at least one or two goals, which would put both sides safely through to the second round and eliminate Algeria.

West Germany took the lead in the 10th minute, and the contest was competitive in the first half. Just before half-time, a West German commentator said, "I am now getting the feeling that both teams have become more fearful. The Austrians don't want to concede another goal so as not to risk going out of the tournament. They know they'd be out with a 3-0. And our boys, well, they don't want to concede an equalizer."

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Meanwhile, referee Bob Valentine revealed in 2011, "It took me about 30 minutes to realise that the game was not going anywhere. I refereed the game in front of me. It's all I could do."

In the second half, both teams hardly played any football, and the pace slowed. The game ended 1-0 in West Germany's favour, and Algeria were eliminated.

When they face each other on Saturday, the memories of 1982 won't be forgotten, and this could turn out to be one of the biggest grudge matches in World Cup history.