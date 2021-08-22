Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Barca's Pique injures calf to add to centreback shortage
football

Barca's Pique injures calf to add to centreback shortage

Barca's statement did not give any indication when Pique would return, stating that he would continue to be assessed.
Reuters | , Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 08:21 PM IST
FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique arrives for training(REUTERS)

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been ruled out of action after picking up a calf strain in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga, the club said in a statement on Sunday.

Pique, who scored in Barca's 4-2 win over Real Sociedad the previous week after agreeing to take a pay cut to alleviate the club's financial problems and ensure they could register new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia, was taken off in the first half against Athletic.

The 34-year-old's injury leaves Barca without their two first-choice centrebacks for next week's home game against Getafe as Garcia was shown a straight red card in added time against Athletic.

Barca's statement did not give any indication when Pique would return, stating that he would continue to be assessed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gerard pique laliga athletic bilbao fc barcelona
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'The best one' - Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku relishes goal on Premier League return

Football's All Whites face name change over racial connotation

Ligue 1: Nice-Marseille game abandoned after fan violence

Cristiano Ronaldo starts on bench as Juventus wastes 2-goal lead
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP