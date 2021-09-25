Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Barcelona coach Koeman given two-match touchline ban
football

Barcelona coach Koeman given two-match touchline ban

Koeman was dismissed in the dying seconds of the match for dissent after Sergio Busquets had kicked a second ball that was on the pitch into an opposition player to get the game stopped.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON SEP 25, 2021 09:42 AM IST
FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman reacts after he is shown a red card by referee Carlos del Cerro Grande(REUTERS)

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has been handed a two-game touchline ban by the Spanish soccer federation's competition committee after he was shown a red card in Thursday's goalless LaLiga draw with Cadiz, the Catalan club said.

Koeman was dismissed in the dying seconds of the match for dissent after Sergio Busquets had kicked a second ball that was on the pitch into an opposition player to get the game stopped.

The Dutchman will be absent from the touchline for Sunday's home game with Levante and next week's trip to champions Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona, who are seventh in the standings with nine points from five games, said they would appeal to reduce Koeman's ban to one game.

Barcelona's poor results have heaped pressure on Koeman, whose future at the club has come under doubt.

Club President Joan Laporta had backed Koeman as manager before Thursday's match but also said he had to start producing better football and the board would not shirk tough decisions if needed.

RELATED STORIES
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ronald koeman fc barcelona cadiz cf
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

FC Goa storm to Durand Cup semifinal with 5-1 win over Delhi FC

Messi ruled out of PSG game against Montpellier

Indian Women’s football team to travel abroad to play international matches

Struggling Barcelona held to draw again in Spanish league
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP