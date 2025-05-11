Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming La Liga: When and where to watch El Clasico live online and on TV

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming La Liga: Barcelona will look to extend their domination over Real Madrid as the two teams will face each other for the fourth time this season. Barcelona have already beaten the Los Blancos thrice this season - twice in the domestic cup finals and now with the La Liga title race on the line, the pressure will be on Madrid to get one back to stay alive. Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Check El Clasico Live Streaming details.(AFP)

As things stand, Barcelona top the table with 75 points from 34 matches while Real Madrid sit second with 71 points from as many games.

Barcelona are four points ahead of Madrid, and a win tonight will help them stretch the lead to 7, which will more certainly seal the Laliga title for them. It will be interesting to see whether Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde start for Barcelona or come in the second half as substitutes.

Lamine Yamal is going to be crucial once again for Barcelona against a depleted Real Madrid defensive line.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr will be highly motivated to get their revenge on Barcelona after facing humiliation thrice this season. Arda Guller is expected to start at the right wing to add some spice to the attacking front with his creativity.

Barcelona have netted 12 goals across the three games against Real Madrid this season and conceded just four. The Copa del Rey final last month was the closest match of the lot, with Los Blancos eventually losing 3-2 in extra time.

When will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clásico, La Liga take place?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga will take place on Sunday (May 11), and will begin at 07:45 PM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga take place?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga will be held at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

How to watch live telecast of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga?

The live telecast of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga will not be available on television in India.

How to watch live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico La Liga?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clásico La Liga will be live-streamed via FanCode in India.