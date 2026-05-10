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Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where to watch LaLiga Clásico online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona

Updated on: May 10, 2026 05:00 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: The high-stakes clash at Camp Nou on Monday could decide the La Liga title race, with Barcelona needing just a draw against Real Madrid to seal the trophy for the second consecutive season. Madrid, on the other hand, are not only staring at a campaign without silverware, but are also in disarray following a dressing-room bust-up between two of their leading players.

Real Madrid's French midfielder #14 Aurelien Tchouameni (C) and teammates attend a training session on the eve of the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF(AFP)

Hansi Flick’s side currently lead the table by 11 points heading into the clash against their arch-rivals. While a single point would be enough to secure the title, it could also put Barca on course for history. If they win all four of their remaining matches this season, starting against Real Madrid, they will equal the all-time La Liga record of 100 points. Should Barca beat Madrid and then Real Betis the following weekend, they will also become the first team to win all their home matches in a 38-game La Liga season.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have endured a difficult season. This will be just the fifth time this century that they finish a campaign without a trophy. However, the bigger concern has been reports of a post-training clash between French midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni and teammate Federico Valverde, which reportedly left the Uruguayan requiring hospital treatment for a head injury and ruled out for a fortnight.

The live telecast of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash will not be available on television in India.

How to watch live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash will be live-streamed via FanCode in India.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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