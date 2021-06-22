Barcelona's Dembele faces surgery again following knee injury

Barcelona and France forward Ousmane Dembele's nightmarish luck with injuries continued on Tuesday as his club announced he will need surgery to treat the knee problem which forced him out of Euro 2020.

Dembele was forced off the pitch in France's 1-1 draw with Hungary on Saturday only 30 minutes after coming on, and the national team on Monday ruled him out for the rest of the tournament.

Barca said on Tuesday that the player, 24, had dislocated a tendon in his right knee and required surgical treatment.

It will be the third time Dembele has been forced to go under the knife since he joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for an initial fee of 105 million euros plus variables.

He ruptured his hamstring in September 2017 following his first start for Barcelona, which forced him to miss the following four months.

He suffered the same injury in November 2019 and had to undergo surgery again, keeping him out of action for around nine months.

In four seasons with Barca, he has only been able to start 54 out of 152 La Liga games and his latest comeback comes at a tricky time for him and the club, exactly a year before his contract with the Catalans is due to run out.