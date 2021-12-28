Barcelona's Jordi Alba tests positive for Covid-19

Barcelona left back Jordi Alba is set to miss Sunday's league trip to Real Mallorca after testing positive for Covid-19, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old is the third Barca player to be infected during the Christmas period after defenders Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves returned positive tests on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Jordi Alba has tested positive for COVID-19, ruling him out of Tuesday afternoon's training session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper... the player is in good health and self-isolating at home," the club said in a statement.

Barca, who last played https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/sevilla-held-1-1-draw-by-much-improved-barcelona-2021-12-21 in the league against Sevilla on Dec. 21, are seventh in the standings with 28 points from 18 games.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON