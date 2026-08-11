Rodri’s potential move to Barcelona is gathering pace, with reports suggesting the Spanish midfielder has agreed to the terms and conditions of a move to the Catalan giants. Following the FIFA World Cup, speculation had linked the Manchester City star with Real Madrid, with reports claiming Los Blancos had agreed personal terms and were working on a deal to sign him. However, Barcelona’s approach appears to have changed the picture. According to reports, when Barca contacted the World Cup Golden Ball winner, Rodri turned down Real Madrid’s advances and opted to explore a move to Camp Nou instead. The Spanish midfielder is now reportedly edging closer to joining Barcelona.

Rodri was FIFA World Cup's player of the tournament. (Getty Images via AFP)

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However, during the World Cup, Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for Julian Alvarez as they looked for a striker to replace Robert Lewandowski, who left the club after his contract expired. Alvarez had also publicly expressed his desire to leave Atletico Madrid, with reports suggesting Barcelona was his preferred destination despite strong interest from Arsenal. Atletico, though, have remained firm on their decision not to sell and have resisted Barcelona’s attempts to sign the Argentine. Now, in a surprising twist, Barcelona appear to have changed their priorities. Instead of making Alvarez their main target, the Catalan giants are reportedly focusing on signing Rodri first, adding another twist to the ongoing transfer saga.

Barcelona already have a stacked midfield, packed with young talent including Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Dani Olmo, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Marc Bernal and Casado. That made reports of their interest in Rodri a surprise, but De Jong’s injury has highlighted the need for more depth. If Barcelona are serious about winning the Champions League again, they cannot afford to leave any gaps in the squad.

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{{^usCountry}} Rodri is also back to his best, as seen during the World Cup, and could fill a role Barcelona have struggled to replace since Sergio Busquets left. The Catalan giants have not signed a natural defensive midfielder who can comfortably link the defence with the midfield and control the tempo. Rodri has excelled in that role for Spain and Manchester City, with his consistency at club level ultimately helping him win the Ballon d’Or. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rodri is also back to his best, as seen during the World Cup, and could fill a role Barcelona have struggled to replace since Sergio Busquets left. The Catalan giants have not signed a natural defensive midfielder who can comfortably link the defence with the midfield and control the tempo. Rodri has excelled in that role for Spain and Manchester City, with his consistency at club level ultimately helping him win the Ballon d’Or. {{/usCountry}}

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Rodri isn't an ordinary midfielder

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Still, the question remains: when Barcelona desperately needed a striker, why are they prioritising a defensive midfielder?

The answer is simple: Rodri is not an ordinary player. He is among the best in the world, something he underlined during the World Cup. With Frenkie de Jong also struggling with injuries in recent times, Barcelona could be making a smart move by bringing in a world-class midfielder for around €65 million. That looks like good value in a transfer market where prices have gone through the roof. Manchester City, for example, recently signed England midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for a club-record £116 million, despite the player still having plenty to prove at the highest level in European football. For Barcelona, getting Rodri at that price could prove too good an opportunity to ignore.

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At the same time, Barcelona need to win the Champions League to re-establish themselves as one of the best clubs in Europe. They have been winning league titles consistently, but for a club of Barca’s stature, they need the Champions League back at Camp Nou. Under Hansi Flick, Barcelona have become an attacking force in Europe, playing high-line, possession-based football. However, conceding goals has been a major issue for them, and it has cost them in the Champions League over the past couple of seasons, despite being among the favourites.

In the last Champions League season, Barcelona scored 32 goals, averaging 2.67 goals per game, once again showing their attacking strength. But they also conceded 20 goals, averaging 1.67 per game, and failed to keep a single clean sheet across their 12 matches. They have lacked a leader in front of the defence, and Rodri could be exactly that player.

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He can provide the calmness and stability Barcelona need at defensive midfield, while also helping control the tempo alongside Pedri and the other midfielders. Rodri is not just someone who can break up attacks; his ability to dictate possession and slow the game down when needed can be just as important.

We also saw his importance for Spain during the World Cup. Spain conceded just once in the tournament when Rodri played, and his presence was crucial to their possession-based style. He gave the defence protection while allowing the midfield to control games. For Barcelona, Rodri could fill that big gap, bringing the defensive stability and experience they have been missing while still fitting perfectly into Flick’s possession-heavy system.

If Barcelona complete the deal for Rodri, it could prove to be the first major step towards bringing the Champions League trophy back to Camp Nou.

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