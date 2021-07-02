Euro 2020 Quarterfinal Live Score, Belgium vs Italy: Lukaku scores from penalty; Belgium 1-2 Italy at halftime

Belgium vs Italy, Euro 2020 Quarterfinal Live Score: Belgium 1-2 Italy at halftime. Romelu Lukaku scored from penalty at the stroke of halftime. Giovanni Di Lorenzo conceded the penalty after a challenge on Jeremy Doku. Lorenzo Insigne and Nicolo Barella put Italy in front scoring two goals in the first half.





Follow live score and updates of Euro 2020, Belgium vs Italy QF Live