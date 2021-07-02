Euro 2020 Quarterfinal Live Score, Belgium vs Italy: Lukaku scores from penalty; Belgium 1-2 Italy at halftime
Belgium vs Italy, Euro 2020 Quarterfinal Live Score: Belgium 1-2 Italy at halftime. Romelu Lukaku scored from penalty at the stroke of halftime. Giovanni Di Lorenzo conceded the penalty after a challenge on Jeremy Doku. Lorenzo Insigne and Nicolo Barella put Italy in front scoring two goals in the first half.
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 01:21 AM
HT: Belgium 1-2 Italy
It is halftime and what a spectacle this has been. Belgium 1-2 Italy at HT
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 01:17 AM
45+1' Belgium 1-2 Italy
PENALTY SHOT! Romelu Lukaku to take the penalty. AND HE SCORES!
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 01:16 AM
45' Belgium 0-2 Italy
PENALTY! Di Lorenzo has nudges Doku in the box and Belgium get a penalty.
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 01:12 AM
44: Belgium 0-2 Italy
GOALLLL! Insigne has hammered in a shot and doubled Italy's lead.
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 01:11 AM
41' Belgium 0-1 Italy
SHOT! Chiesa takes a shot and it curled and almost went into the nets. Chiesa is on fire.
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 01:10 AM
39' Belgium 0-1 Italy
Belgium tried really hard to send a ball in the box but nothing really came off of it.
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 01:06 AM
35' Belgium 0-1 Italy
Belgium have become a little rattled with the goal, and they are now making wrong movements.
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 01:01 AM
31' Belgium 0-1 Italy
GOALLLL! BARELLA SCORES! Belgian defence caught napping on a free kick routine.
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 01:00 AM
30' Belgium 0-0 Italy
CORNER! Spinazzola wins a corner. Insigne sends it in to the box, but nothing comes off it.
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 12:57 AM
27' Belgium 0-0 Italy
CHANCE! Chiese breaks through Belgium box and almost converts.Good defending from Belgium.
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 12:56 AM
26' Belgium 0-0 Italy
SAVE! De Bruyne breaks through again and he passes it to Lukaku, who forces another save from Donnarumma.
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 12:53 AM
23' Belgium 0-0 Italy
SAVE! Donnarumma makes a sensational save as KDB hammers a thunderous shot on goal.
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 12:50 AM
20' Belgium 0-0 Italy
YELLOW! Verratti has taken down Tielemans and he has been booked. He was pulled by his shirt.
BOOKED! Seconds later, Tielemans was booked for a challenge on Verratti.
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 12:48 AM
16' Belgium 0-0 Italy
CHANCE! Forward movement from Belgium and KDB takes a screamer towards goal, but it was straight at goalkeeper. What a chance.
-
13' Belgium 0-0 Italy
GOALLLLL! Bonuci scores in the quarterfinals!
OH NO, VAR RULES IT OUT! OFFSIDE.
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 12:42 AM
12' Belgium 0-0 Italy
CORNER! De Bruyne's cross from corner was uncharacteristically very disappointing.
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 12:40 AM
10' Belgium 0-0 Italy
Italy have started making some headways in the match, keeping possession and taking the ball to Italy. Quickness and nice tempo. But no goals yet.
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 12:37 AM
7' Belgium 0-0 Italy
Belgium showing great intent as they are going forward and breaking through. But no goals yet.
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 12:35 AM
4' Belgium 0-0 Italy
SHOT! Lukaku gets a long pass from Alderweireld and he has hammered it over the goalpost. He was offside, anyways.
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 12:32 AM
2' Belgium 0-0 Italy
CHANCE! De Bruyne played Lukaku into the box, and Donurumma called into action straightaway into the match.
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 12:27 AM
KICKOFF: Belgium 0-0 Italy
KICKOFF! Belgium get the ball rolling and we are underway...!
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 12:19 AM
Euro 2020, Belgium vs Italy - LIVE!
LIVE! The players from both the teams Belgium and Italy are in the middle for the National Anthems. Here we go....
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 12:18 AM
On the other end...
Spain have defeated Switzerland 3-1 on penalties to reach semifinals. Who will they meet Belgium or Italy?
-
Chiellni speaks before match
"We have got a lot of respect for Lukaku because he had a great season for Inter, and this goes for our entire squad," said defender Giorgio Chiellini.
"All season we witnessed what a match-winner and important player he has become.
"I think it would be doing a disservice to say Belgium are all about Romelu Lukaku, though, as they have quality players throughout the pitch. We will prepare as we always have done, keeping an eye on Lukaku and their other top players."
Sat, 03 Jul 2021 12:05 AM
Belgium vs Italy: Stats
- Against no side have Belgium played more games at major tournaments without winning than Italy (4, level with France and Germany) while the only European nations Italy have faced more often at the same tournaments without losing are Germany (9) and Austria (5).
- Italy have reached the quarter-final of the European Championship for a fourth consecutive tournament. Each of those previous three appearances at this stage have been decided by a penalty shootout, with the Italians eliminated by Spain in 2008 and Germany in 2016 while progressing past England in 2012. Indeed, that accounts for three of Italy's five European Championship penalty shootouts - more than any other nation prior to the 2020 edition.
- Belgium have won seven of their last eight matches at the European Championships - the exception in this run was at this stage at Euro 2016, when they lost 3-1 to Wales.
(Opta Stats, as told by Sky Sports)
Fri, 02 Jul 2021 11:59 PM
Mancini ahead of Belgium clash
"We will play our own game, well aware that we are up against the best team in the world at this moment of time," Mancini said.
"If they have been top of the FIFA rankings for three years, it means they have been very good for a long time, but we will still play our way.
"We could tweak a few things along the way if things do not go to plan, but we have a certain style of play and Belgium do too. I am sure it will be a wonderful game of football. The winner will be the team who makes the fewest errors."
Fri, 02 Jul 2021 11:40 PM
Italy Starting XI
Italy (4-3-3)
Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (capt), Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne
Subs: Sirigu, Meret, Emerson, Acerbi, Bastoni, Toloi, Locatelli, Pessina, Cristante, Belotti, Berardi, Bernardeschi.
-
Fri, 02 Jul 2021 11:36 PM
Belgium Starting XI
Belgium (3-4-3)
Starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen (capt), Thomas Vermaelen; Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard; Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Jeremy Doku
Subs: Kaminski, Sels, Boyata, Denayer, Carrasco, Mertens, Dendoncker, Chadli, Praet, Benteke, Batshuayi, Trossard.
-
Fri, 02 Jul 2021 10:00 PM
Euro 2020 Quarterfinal, Belgium vs Italy - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020 Quarterfinal football match between Belgium and Italy. This match, between two of the best teams in the competition will be a test of wills and desire to succeed.