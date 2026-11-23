Former India players Bembem Devi, Bentla D'Coth, Jo Paul Ancheri and Bruno Coutinho were on Monday elected as four Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs) to become members of the General Body of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the December 20 polls.

The four elected SOMs will be eligible to vote in the December 20 election of the new AIFF executive committee. (AIFF Media) more less

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Ancheri and Coutinho won the two seats for male SOMs. U Sharaf Ali and Mushtaque Ali were also in the fray.

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Ali withdrew his candidature on Saturday but Returning Officer Rajeev Sharma rejected it for not following prescribed procedure.

Devi and D'Coth emerged winners for the two female seats. Shukla Dutta, Kalpana Dass and Sradhanjali Samantaray were also in the fray.

Samantaray also withdrew her candidature on Saturday but RO Sharma rejected it for not following prescribed procedure.

The electoral college for the election of four SOMs comprises 40 former players, including 20 men and 20 women.

But it is learnt that not all of them turned up to cast their votes. The four elected SOMs will be eligible to vote in the December 20 election of the new AIFF executive committee.