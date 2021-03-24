Home / Sports / Football / Blatter banned by FIFA a second time for financial wrongdoing
football

Blatter banned by FIFA a second time for financial wrongdoing

FIFA said its ethics committee banned both Blatter and former secretary general Jerome Valcke for six years and eight months for financial wrongdoing linked to awarding themselves contractual bonuses worth millions of dollars.
AP
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter (REUTERS)

Sepp Blatter was banned for a second time by FIFA on Wednesday for financial wrongdoing, seven months before the 85-year-old former president's first ban expires. Blatter has recently been in poor health and was put in an induced coma for one week after undergoing heart surgery in December.

FIFA said its ethics committee banned both Blatter and former secretary general Jerome Valcke for six years and eight months for financial wrongdoing linked to awarding themselves contractual bonuses worth millions of dollars.

Both men, who also face criminal proceedings in Switzerland, will start serving the new bans when their current ones expire.

Blatter and Valcke were previously banned for six years and 10 years, respectively, in separate cases. Blatter's first ban expires in October and Valcke's initial ban will be served in October 2025.

In the latest case, both men were each fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1.07 million) and ordered to pay within 30 days. It is unclear what power FIFA has to enforce payment.

FIFA's allegations of self-dealing in bonus payments led to former finance director Markus Kattner being banned for 10 years last year. (AP) ATK ATK

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

At 30, Ashutosh Mehta finally gets a chance to wear the blue jersey

Iachini returns as Fiorentina coach after Prandelli steps down

India seek to play fearless football vs Oman in first match after lockdown

De Bruyne unsure of workload as Belgium kick off World Cup campaign
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sepp blatter
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP