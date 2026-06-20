Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: BRA 3-0 HAI, Vinicius makes it three after Cunha's brace
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Raphinha thought he had broken the deadlock, but the flag went up for offside. The Barcelona winger has been Brazil's liveliest outlet so far, repeatedly finding space down the right flank and causing problems with his direct runs.
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Brazil made two changes to their lineup for Friday's World Cup encounter with Haiti, as Carlo Ancelotti handed starts to Matheus Cunha and Danilo. The pair replaced Igor Thiago and Roger Ibanez following Brazil's disappointing 1-1 draw against Morocco in their Group C opener, with the five-time champions seeking a stronger response in their second match of the tournament. Brazil vs Haiti was supposed to look like a mismatch on paper, but Group C has already made that reading dangerous. Brazil arrive after a scratchy 1-1 draw against Morocco, a result that left Carlo Ancelotti searching for a sharper attacking rhythm and greater control from a side expected to impose itself. Haiti, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Scotland but did not play like tourists in their first World Cup appearance since 1974, pushing late and carrying a real knockout-stage dream into this fixture. For Haiti, it is the night where survival, pride and one of the tournament's wildest upset stories all meet under the same spotlight. For Brazil, it is about restoring authority before the Scotland test. ...Read More
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- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 06:44:36 am
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Raphinha on bench!
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Raphinha is off with an injury here, though it doesn't look very serious as he comfortably walked away from the middle. Brazil can't take a risk with him, as he will be the key to them in the crucial stages of the World Cup. BRA 2-0 HAI 41'
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 06:40:28 am
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Cunha bags brace!
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: This time, a fiery finish from Matheus Cunha to make it 2-0 for Brazil as they have now started to convert the chances here. Sensational from the Manchester United striker after Vinicius Jr made the space for him with a fine pass. BRA 2-0 HAI 36'
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 06:30:13 am
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Matheus Cunha opens scoring!
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Matheus Cunha opens the scoring for Brazil after a big defensive blunder from Haiti's defender. Even if Cunha didn't get that late touch, it would have been an own goal. Brazil finally take the lead. BRA 1-0 HAI 23'
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 06:26:48 am
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: BRA 0-0 HAI 22'
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Vinicius Jr has been Brazil's driving force going forward, carrying the ball with purpose and stretching the Haiti defence, but the final touch has been missing. Raphinha, meanwhile, has threatened with his movement and nearly found the breakthrough, though a slight mistiming of his runs has denied Brazil the opening goal they have been pushing for.
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 06:18:19 am
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Raphinha's goal ruled off-side!
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Raphinha's goal was ruled offside as the flag was up straightaway, and the Brazilian had a hint of it as he didn't celebrate much while the fans went berserk when the ball went inside the net. BRA 0-0 HAI 13'
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 06:11:49 am
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Vini making moves!
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Haiti are not looking to sit back; they are playing the ball forward, and that too in numbers, to cause some trouble for Brazil. Viniciur Jr made a run inside the box, despite an initial slip-up. He is going to be the key for Brazil here. BRA 0-0 HAI 9'
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 06:06:27 am
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: BRA 0-0 HAI 3'
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Raphinha and Vinicius Jr looked lively in the opening stages and helped Brazil make a bright start. However, their attacking momentum faded after conceding the foul, allowing Haiti to settle into the contest. Having begun the match at a high tempo, Brazil will be keen to rediscover that early intensity and reassert control as the game progresses. BRA 0-0 HAI 3'
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 06:02:52 am
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Kick-off!
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Kick-off at Philadelphia Stadium
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 05:52:09 am
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Brazil make two changes!
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup: Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti made two changes to his starting XI for Friday's FIFA World Cup clash against Haiti, bringing in forward Matheus Cunha and right-back Danilo in place of Igor Thiago and Roger Ibanez. The adjustments come after Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their Group C opener, with Ancelotti looking to inject fresh energy into his side as they chase their first win of the tournament.
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 05:45:39 am
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Haiti starting line-up
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Haiti starting line-up - Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques; Ruben Providence, Josue Casimir, Frantzdy Pierrot
- Sat, 20 Jun 2026 05:44:54 am
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Brazil starting line-up
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Brazil starting line-up - Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 11:12:52 pm
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Neymar's absence still hangs over Brazil
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Neymar has not travelled with Brazil for Haiti clash as he continues recovery from a right calf injury, but his shadow remains everywhere. Brazil are still trying to build a new attacking identity without their old reference point. Against Haiti, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, and Matheus Cunha do not just have to replace Neymar's talent - they have to replace his command.
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 11:09:39 pm
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Morocco showed Brazil cannot drift through Group C
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Brazil's opening draw against Morocco was not a disaster, but it was a warning. They had the names, the ball and the expectation, yet Morocco forced them into uncomfortable spels and exposed a lack of fluency. That 1-1 result means this match cannot be treated as a routine recovery job. Brazil need control, tempo and a performance that scares the group again.
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 11:07:29 pm
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Vinicius has already saved Brazil
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Vinicius Junior was Brazil's escape route against Morocco, scoring the equaliser that rescued a shaky 1-1 draw in their Group C opener. Against Haiti, the demand changes. Brazil do not just need a moment from him; they need command. For all his Real Madrid aura, this is the stage where Vinicius must turn flashes into a full World Cup statement.
- Fri, 19 Jun 2026 11:05:23 pm
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Ancelotti's Brazil need more that just three points
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Carlo Ancelotti spoke before this World Cup about integrity, aggression and teams refusing to be beaten by reputation alone. Brazil saw that warning come live against Morocco. Against Haiti, the question is not only whether they win, but whether they finally look like a side with a clear tournament rhythm, sharper pressing and ruthless edge expected from Brazil.