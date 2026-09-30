Brazil vs India: Raphinha ruled out of friendly after injury

Raphinha has returned to Barcelona after Brazil confirmed that the forward suffered a muscular injury during their 4-2 victory over Australia on Tuesday, ruling him out of the friendly against India in Kolkata.

Brazil's Raphinha. (AFP)

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The CBF said examinations detected a small muscular edema in the back of Raphinha’s right thigh. The Barcelona forward was withdrawn at half-time in Brisbane after scoring Brazil’s second goal from the penalty spot.

Brazil have opted against calling up a replacement, with Raphinha instead returning to his club for further assessment and treatment. His absence will be felt at Barcelona where he is central to their attacking plans.

Raphinha’s history makes caution understandable. The 29-year-old has endured a series of muscle problems over the past year, including hamstring trouble that disrupted his club campaign and another injury while on international duty. He also missed part of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup campaign after suffering a hamstring problem.

The spate of injuries has done little however to diminish Raphinha's standing at Barcelona. He arrived from Leeds United in 2022 amid expectation but struggled to establish himself as an undisputed first-choice attacker. Under Hansi Flick, his role has changed markedly.

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{{^usCountry}} Rather than being confined to the left wing, Raphinha has increasingly been given freedom to move inside, where his pressing, movement and ability to attack the penalty area have made him one of Barcelona’s most influential players. He was an important figure in their successful 2025-26 campaign and has since assumed greater responsibility within the dressing room. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rather than being confined to the left wing, Raphinha has increasingly been given freedom to move inside, where his pressing, movement and ability to attack the penalty area have made him one of Barcelona’s most influential players. He was an important figure in their successful 2025-26 campaign and has since assumed greater responsibility within the dressing room. {{/usCountry}}

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His relationship with Flick has been central to that transformation. Raphinha has previously acknowledged that he considered leaving Barcelona before the German persuaded him to stay and offered him a more prominent role.

Brazil have also come to rely on him heavily. His selection by Ancelotti reflects his growing status within the national side, and Raphinha captained Brazil against Australia before being substituted. For India, his absence removes one of the most recognisable names from the opposition in Kolkata.