Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil's Matheus Cunha in action(REUTERS)

Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Five-time champions Brazil and Japan are set to face off in one of the most evenly matched Round of 32 ties on paper. Both sides head into the knockout clash unbeaten at the 2026 World Cup. Brazil topped Group C after following a 1-1 draw against Morocco with victories over Haiti and Scotland, while Japan finished second in Group F with one win—against Tunisia—and draws against the Netherlands and Sweden. Although Brazil will start as favourites, Japan have not lost a match since September last year, with their 10-match unbeaten run including a memorable victory over the Selecao in Tokyo. ...Read More