Brazil vs Norway LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Selecao face stern Haaland challenge in Round of 16

Brazil vs Norway LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Brazil face Norway in the Round of 16.(AFP)

Brazil vs Norway LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Brazil need to step up in their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 tie against Norway in East Rutherford. Carlo Ancelotti's side hasn't been at its best in this tournament. They managed to edge past Japan in the previous round as Gabriel Martinelli scored a last-gasp winner to seal a 2-1 win. Norway also left it late against the Ivory Coast, until Erling Haaland scored in the 86th minute in a 2-1 victory. Brazil need to be wary of Norway's frontman. Haaland has scored in each of his last 13 competitive internationals, bagging 25 goals. If he scores against Brazil, it would make him the eighth European player to score in each of his first four World Cup appearances. ...Read More