Brazil vs Norway LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Selecao face stern Haaland challenge in Round of 16
Brazil vs Norway LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Brazil take on Norway in their Round of 16 fixture, and all eyes will be on Vinicius Jr and Erling Haaland. Follow live score and latest updates of BRA vs NOR FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match.
Brazil vs Norway LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Brazil need to step up in their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 tie against Norway in East Rutherford. Carlo Ancelotti's side hasn't been at its best in this tournament. They managed to edge past Japan in the previous round as Gabriel Martinelli scored a last-gasp winner to seal a 2-1 win. Norway also left it late against the Ivory Coast, until Erling Haaland scored in the 86th minute in a 2-1 victory. Brazil need to be wary of Norway's frontman. Haaland has scored in each of his last 13 competitive internationals, bagging 25 goals. If he scores against Brazil, it would make him the eighth European player to score in each of his first four World Cup appearances. ...Read More
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- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 11:57:06 pm
Brazil vs Norway LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Odegaard key for Norway!
Brazil vs Norway LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Odegaard will be key for Norway. He assisted Nusa's opener vs Ivory Coast. He could become the first player on record to provide an assist in each of his four World Cup matches.
- Sun, 05 Jul 2026 11:43:51 pm
Brazil vs Norway LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Welcome to another knockout drama!
Brazil vs Norway LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Brazil face Norway in their Round of 16 fixture and the South Americans will look to improve. They haven't hit top gear yet and against Norway, face elite players like Haaland, Odegaard, Ryerson and Nusa.