 Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund drops points in 0-0 draw vs Werder Bremen | Football News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund drops points in 0-0 draw vs Werder Bremen

PTI |
Aug 31, 2024 10:07 PM IST

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund were held to a 0-0 draw against Werder Bremen, and Nico Schlotterbeck was also sent off.

Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck was sent off as his team held on for a 0-0 draw against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Schlotterbeck picked up his second yellow card for a clumsy tackle on Justin Njinmah in the 73rd minute as Champions League runner-up Dortmund lacked the cutting edge from its 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi reacts after the match.(REUTERS)
Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi reacts after the match.(REUTERS)

Shortly before that, Schlotterbeck had a header saved, one of Dortmund's best chances in a game lacking clear-cut opportunities to score.

Stuttgart drama

Stuttgart was denied a first league win of the season in dramatic style as Maxim Leitsch's diving header salvaged a 3-3 draw for Mainz. Leitsch scored deep into stoppage time when Stuttgart was on the verge of winning, having taken a 3-2 lead when Fabian Rieder's 88th-minute free kick bounced off the post, off goalkeeper Robin Zentner's back and in. Stuttgart had led 2-0 before an earlier Mainz comeback.

Stuttgart, which finished a surprise second in the Bundesliga last season, tends to give up leads this season. Stuttgart led Freiburg in its league opener last week but lost 3-1, and the team conceded a late goal before losing to Bayer Leverkusen on penalties in the German Super Cup.

Promoted Holstein Kiel's coach Marcel Rapp was sent off as his team's first-ever home game in the Bundesliga ended in a 2-0 loss to Wolfsburg.

New signing Tim Kleindienst scored one goal and set up another as Borussia Moenchengladbach won 2-0 at Bochum. Frankfurt beat Hoffenheim 3-1. Champion Leverkusen hosts Leipzig later Saturday.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Football / Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund drops points in 0-0 draw vs Werder Bremen
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On