Cancer survivor Linda Caicedo scores in Colombia's 2-0 win over South Korea at Women's World Cup

Cancer survivor Linda Caicedo scored on her debut at the Women's World Cup as Colombia beat South Korea 2-0 on Tuesday.

Colombia's Linda Caicedo celebrates scoring their second goal with Leicy Santos (REUTERS)

The Real Madrid forward, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 15, fired in her country's second goal of the match at Sydney Football Stadium before racing toward Colombia's fans in celebration.

The 18-year-old Caicedo, who is an inspirational figure on and off the field, further enhanced her reputation as one of soccer's rising stars with her goal and performance as Colombia made a winning start to the tournament.

In a moment for the history books, 16-year-old Casey Phair became the youngest-ever player in the Women’s World Cup when she went on as a second-half substitute.

By then, it was too late.

The Colombians took the lead from a penalty in the 30th minute after Shim Seo-yeon handled a goal-bound effort from Manuela Vanegas in the area. Catalina Usme converted from the spot, sending South Korean goalkeeper Yoon Young-geul the wrong way when placing her shot to the left of the net.

Caicedo’s goal came at the end of a darting run from midfield, which saw her cut in from the left before curling a shot from the edge of the box. Her effort appeared too central to trouble Yoon, but the keeper got her positioning wrong and instead fumbled it into the net.

Lee Geum-min was close to pulling a goal back for the Koreans at the end of the half, but was denied by the flying save of Catalina Perez.

WHAT’S NEXT

Colombia and Germany meet in Sydney on Sunday, while South Korea and Morocco face each other in Adelaide on the same day.