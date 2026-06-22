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Cape Verde fight back for second FIFA World Cup draw against Uruguay

World Cup debutants Cape Verde scored a second-half equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw against Uruguay.

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 06:27 am IST
AFP |
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World Cup debutants Cape Verde scored a second-half equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw against Uruguay on Sunday in Miami, backing up their shock opening stalemate with Spain.

Cape Verde's forward #26 Helio Varela celebrates. (AFP)

Cape Verde took a surprise 21st-minute lead as Kevin Pina scored their first World Cup goal from a free-kick, only for Uruguay to strike twice shortly before half-time through Maximiliano Araujo and Agustin Canobbio.

But 40-year-old Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera's mistake allowed Helio Varela to grab Cape Verde's second just after the hour mark and neither side could find a winner.

Cape Verde boosted their hopes of reaching the knockout phase with their second point in Group H.

The African island nation face Saudi Arabia, thumped 4-0 by Spain earlier Sunday, in their final group game next Saturday, knowing victory would secure a last-32 berth.

Two-time world champions Uruguay's hopes of progressing are in serious danger, though, after again being held by lower-ranked opposition after their 1-1 draw with the Saudis.

Sidney Lopes Cabral headed the ball against his own post under pressure from Rodrigo Bentancur, and Araujo stooped to nod in the rebound with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha stranded.

They completed the turnaround in the sixth minute of first-half added time, as Canobbio turned in Araujo's header across goal on the volley.

Uruguay appeared in control early in the second half until Muslera inexplicably raced out of his goal in the 61st minute and Cape Verde substitute Varela took full advantage to roll the ball into an empty net after an excellent first touch.

Vozinha, the hero of Cape Verde's draw with Spain, fumbled to allow Araujo to tap in, but his blushes were spared by an offside flag.

Real Madrid midfielder Valverde blazed a late free-kick over the bar from just outside the box, leaving Uruguay on the brink of a hugely disappointing exit.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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