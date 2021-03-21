Home / Sports / Football / Chelsea see off Sheffield United to make FA Cup semis
football

Chelsea see off Sheffield United to make FA Cup semis

The victory at Stamford Bridge extended Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten start in London with the German winning 10 matches and drawing four in all competitions since replacing Frank Lampard in January.
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-0(Chelsea FC)

Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-0 on Sunday thanks to an own goal by Oliver Norwood and winger Hakim Ziyech's late strike to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the fourth time in five seasons.

The victory at Stamford Bridge extended Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten start in London with the German winning 10 matches and drawing four in all competitions since replacing Frank Lampard in January.

Sheffield United, bottom of the Premier League, showed early attacking intent but fell behind in the 24th minute when Norwood steered the ball into his own net as he attempted to block Ben Chilwell's shot.

With the Blades throwing men forward in the dying seconds, Ziyech produced a fine finish after a quick counter-attack to seal Chelsea's win in added time.

Chelsea could have had a second through Christian Pulisic, but the American forward lost his footing and his shot was blocked by Aaron Ramsdale.

Sheffield United were rejuvenated after the break but lacked the killer instinct in front of goal and squandered a couple of clear chances.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ex-Liverpool, Newcastle boss Benitez contemplates Premier League return

Man City leave it late to beat Everton and reach FA Cup semis

Brighton eases relegation fears with 3-0 win over Newcastle

Leeds great Peter Lorimer dies at 74 after long illness

Tuchel's side will discover who they face in the last four when the draw is made at halftime of the quarter-final between Leicester City and Manchester United later on Sunday. The semi-finals take place next month with the final on May 15.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chelsea fc sheffield united thomas tuchel
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP