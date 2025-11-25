Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: When and where to watch UCL match online and on TV

Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Check details.(REUTERS) Here are the details of when and where to watch the Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match online and on TV Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Spanish giants Barcelona are set to travel to London for their upcoming UEFA Champions League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Both teams currently occupy second place in their respective domestic leagues—Barcelona in La Liga and Chelsea in the Premier League. With seven points each in the group stage, Barcelona edge ahead on goal difference, making this clash vital for securing top position and momentum in the UCL campaign.

Barcelona are heading into the Chelsea clash buoyed by the return of key players Joan Garcia and Raphinha from injury in their last league game, while Marcus Rashford is also fit and available. Rashford has recovered from the flu that kept him out of Saturday's 4-0 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao and is available for Tuesday's meeting with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Four of Rashford's six Barca goals so far have come in the Champions League, including two on the team's previous visit to England to face Newcastle in September.

However, the team will still be without Pedri, whose absence leaves a noticeable gap in midfield. Flick's task will be aided by the return from injury of Raphinha, who made his first appearance in almost two months as a substitute in Saturday's win.

On the other hand, Chelsea have shown promising signs this season, but now they have proved themselves against European giants to get their reputation back in the UCL.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match online and on TV.

When will the Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League take place?

The Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League will take place on Wednesday (November 26), and will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Where will the Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League take place?

The Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League will be held at Stamford Bridge.

How to watch live telecast of the Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League?

The live telecast of the Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League will be available on Sony Sports network in India.

How to watch live streaming of the Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League?

The Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League will be live-streamed via SonyLIV in India.