'Chris, Chris... I love you': Belgium's Romelu Lukaku gives tribute to Eriksen after scoring goal against Russia - WATCH

It was an emotional night of football at Euro 2020 tournament as Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a major health scare during the match against Finland. During the 40th minute of the match, Eriksen collapsed on the ground as medical teams rushed in to give him CPR on the field. The match was suspended as Eriksen was taken off the field after 10 minutes. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Eriksen was taken to hospital and later, Danish FA and UEFA announced that the Inter Milan star is awake, stable, and receiving treatment. The play eventually, resumed and Finland defeated Denmark 1-0 in the match.

On the other side of things, as Belgium faced off against Russia, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, who plays alongside Eriksen at Inter Milan, gave a heartwarming tribute to him.

Lukaku, who opened the scoring in the match in the 10th minute, went on to rush to the cameras and shouted: "Chris, Chris... I love you!"

Meanwhile, Finland claimed a shock 1-0 Euro 2020 victory over Denmark in their first major tournament appearance on Saturday, but the match was overshadowed by Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen requiring emergency medical treatment on the pitch.

Denmark dominated the match before and after the traumatic incident, but Finland striker Joel Pohjanpalo headed home the winner on the hour with his side's only attempt of the game.

(With Reuters inputs)