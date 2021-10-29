Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Christian Eriksen not permitted to play for Inter Milan due to on-field cardiac arrest at Euro 2020
football

Christian Eriksen not permitted to play for Inter Milan due to on-field cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Christian Eriksen suffered the on-field cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening game of Euro 2020 in June against Finland and received life-saving treatment on the pitch.
Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the match.
Published on Oct 29, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Reuters |

Christian Eriksen is not permitted to play in Italy this season as a result of the cardiac arrest he suffered at Euro 2020, his club Inter Milan said in a statement, with the Serie A champions open to letting the Danish midfielder leave.

Eriksen suffered the on-field cardiac arrest during his country's opening game of the tournament in June against Finland and received life-saving treatment on the pitch.

He later had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device implanted, a type of pacemaker which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

Francesco Braconaro, a member of the Italian Football Federation's technical scientific committee, said in August that Eriksen will not be allowed to play in Italy unless the ICD device is removed.

"With reference to the registration rights of the player Eriksen, it should be noted that following a serious injury which occurred during the European Championship in June 2021, the player has been temporarily inhibited by the Italian medical authority from sporting activity in the current season," the club wrote in a statement on Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

"Although the current conditions of the player don't meet the requirements of achieving sporting fitness in Italy, the same could instead be achieved in other countries where the player could resume competitive activity."

It is unclear as to whether other countries would allow Eriksen to participate in their respective leagues with the ICD device fitted.

Inter sit third in Serie A after 10 games this season, seven points behind leaders Napoli. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
christian eriksen
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

La Liga title race wide open as Real Madrid and Barcelona stutter

How do you solve a problem like Manchester United?

Barcelona name Barjuan as interim coach after dismissal of Koeman

Solskjaer limps into defining week with beleaguered United
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP