Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Christian Eriksen sends message of support to girl ahead of heart operation
football

Christian Eriksen sends message of support to girl ahead of heart operation

The Inter Milan player suffered a cardiac arrest during his country’s opening game of the tournament, against Finland, and received life-saving treatment on the pitch.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:30 PM IST
Denmark's Christian Eriksen: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has recorded a touching video to reassure a nine-year-old girl who is due to undergo the same operation he had after collapsing while playing at Euro 2020.

The Inter Milan player suffered a cardiac arrest during his country’s opening game of the tournament, against Finland, and received life-saving treatment on the pitch.

He later had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device implanted, a type of pacemaker which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

The 29-year-old received a letter from Evie before she was due to have an ICD fitted at Great Ormond Street hospital in London, and his response was shared by her mother Nicci Martin on Facebook after a campaign through the platform to reach Eriksen for support after hearing about his operation.

“Thanks for the lovely letter, I just read it through tonight,” Eriksen said in the video message.

“I hope you are feeling comfortable and confident going into the operation. It is never fun to be in hospital, but I am sure the doctors know what they are doing, and they will help you and tell you what they know and they think.

“I am sure you will get back to normal life very quickly afterwards, I know I did. I am sure it will be the same with you."

Martin said on Facebook her daughter, who "has a huge phobia of needles, cannulas and blood", was a fan of Eriksen's former club Tottenham Hotspur and was a keen soccer player herself. She said no date had yet been set for the operation after a postponement.

Eriksen returned to the Inter training ground for the first time since his collapse last week, when a club statement said he was "in excellent physical and mental shape".

His playing career remains unclear, though, as he will not be allowed to play in Italy unless the ICD device is removed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
christian eriksen tottenham hotspur
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP