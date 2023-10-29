Colombia rescue kidnapped mother of Liverpool star Luis Diaz, officials still searching for missing father

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday said the mother of Liverpool soccer player Luis Diaz had been rescued after being kidnapped in northern Colombia, but officials were still searching for his missing father.

The Colombian attorney general's office earlier said that it assembled a team of investigators to search for the couple in Barrancas, a municipality in Colombia's northern La Guajira province.

The National Police confirmed the rescue of Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, and said she spoke with Director William Rene Salamanca.

Premier League club Liverpool signed Colombia winger Diaz in a multi-million dollar deal in January 2022.

