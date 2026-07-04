Colombia vs Ghana LIVE Score: Luis Diaz key as COL start favourites after dominating group stage

Colombia vs Ghana LIVE Score: Follow FIFA World Cup latest updates(AFP)

Colombia vs Ghana LIVE Score FIFA World Cup Round of 32: The final Round of 32 clash will see South American giants Colombia take on Ghana at Kansas City Stadium. Colombia head into the contest full of confidence after topping a challenging group that included Portugal. They remained unbeaten, winning two matches and drawing against Portugal while consistently producing entertaining, attacking football. Luis Díaz has been at the heart of their campaign, leading the frontline with pace and creativity. Colombia will start as favourites against Ghana, who booked their place in the knockout stage as the third-placed team in their group. Ghana impressed with a hard-fought draw against England and a crucial victory over Panama, proving they are capable of causing problems for any opponent. ...Read More