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Colombia vs Ghana LIVE Score: Luis Diaz key as COL start favourites after dominating group stage

By Aditya Maheshwari
Jul 04, 2026 05:44:18 am IST

Colombia vs Ghana LIVE Score: The South American giants will start favourite here while Ghana will be up to produce an upset.

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Colombia vs Ghana LIVE Score: Follow FIFA World Cup latest updates(AFP)

Colombia vs Ghana LIVE Score FIFA World Cup Round of 32: The final Round of 32 clash will see South American giants Colombia take on Ghana at Kansas City Stadium. Colombia head into the contest full of confidence after topping a challenging group that included Portugal. They remained unbeaten, winning two matches and drawing against Portugal while consistently producing entertaining, attacking football. Luis Díaz has been at the heart of their campaign, leading the frontline with pace and creativity. Colombia will start as favourites against Ghana, who booked their place in the knockout stage as the third-placed team in their group. Ghana impressed with a hard-fought draw against England and a crucial victory over Panama, proving they are capable of causing problems for any opponent. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 04 Jul 2026 05:44:17 am

    Colombia vs Ghana LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: COL face former coach!

    Colombia vs Ghana LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: Colombia will aim to carry their impressive group-stage form into Friday's Round of 32 clash against Ghana after emerging as one of the standout teams of the tournament. However, standing between them and a place in the last 16 is a man who knows them better than most. Ghana are coached by Carlos Queiroz, the former Colombia boss, whose familiarity with several of their players and setup adds an intriguing subplot to an already compelling knockout encounter.

  • Sat, 04 Jul 2026 05:34:06 am

    Colombia vs Ghana LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: Hello and welcome

    Colombia vs Ghana LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: Hello and welcome to our live blog of round of 32 match between Colombia and Ghana.

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