Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / ‘Come back stronger, Mbappe’: Twitter reacts after France get knocked out of Euro 2020
football

‘Come back stronger, Mbappe’: Twitter reacts after France get knocked out of Euro 2020

France’s exit caused quite a stir on social media. Reactions began to pour after Switzerland thumped the World Champions and made their way to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 10:35 AM IST
France's Kylian Mbappe has a penalty saved by Switzerland's Yann Sommer during the shoot-out(Pool via REUTERS)

World Champions France were knocked out of the UEFA Euro 2020 after a shocking defeat against Switzerland in the Round of 16 in Bucharest. Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer made a terrific save against Kylian Mbappé that gave his team a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over World Cup champion after the match finished 3-3.

Sommer, who flew back to Germany for the birth of his daughter, made the decisive save on the 10th penalty after the previous nine had all been successful. It was the third game in the round of 16 to go to extra time but the first to be decided by penalties in Euro 2020.

France’s exit caused quite a stir on social media. Reactions began to pour after Switzerland thumped the World Champions and made their way to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

France coach Didier Deschamps played on those winning teams more than 20 years ago, and was trying to become the first man to achieve the feat as both a player and a coach.

“It hurts but we have to accept it,” Deschamps said.

“It's football. Everyone is really disappointed. Everyone's sad in the locker room. But the whole squad is still united in this difficult moment.”

(With Agency Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020 kylian mbappe yann sommer
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo’s meeting with favourite Disney character is all you need to see today

This doggo’s different personalities are making netizens melt. Watch

Woman’s hilarious tweet about white pomegranate gets equally funny reactions

Anurag Kashyap shares ‘proud dad’ moment with daughter Aaliyah. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Nirmala Sitharaman
Delta Plus
Twitter
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP