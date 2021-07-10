Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Copa America Final Argentina vs Brazil Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Copa America Final Argentina vs Brazil Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Copa America 2021 Match Today between Lionel Messi's Argentina vs Neymar's Brazil.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Copa America final: Neymar's Brazil takes on Messi's Argentina.(Reuters/HT Collage)

Copa America 2021 final: The stage is set for an epic clash between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Neymar's Brazil as the two behemoths of South American football face each other in the Copa America 2021 final. All eyes will be on Messi who has been in superb goalscoring form. Can he finally lift his maiden international trophy? Up against them will be an in-form Brazil team who have showcased the desire and hunger to win, like never before.

But on Sunday, when the two teams face off against each other, only one be the victor and lift the prestigious Copa America 2021 trophy. This is one of the biggest battles of football.

Here’s all you need to know about Argentina vs Brazil Copa America 2021 final Live Streaming:

Where is the Copa America 2021 final match between Argentina vs Brazil taking place?

The Copa America 2021 final match between Argentina vs Brazil will take place at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

At what time does the Copa America 2021 final match between Argentina vs Brazil begin?

The Copa America 2021 final match between Argentina vs Brazil will begin at 5:30 AM (IST) on Sunday, (July 11th).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Copa America 2021 final match between Argentina vs Brazil?

The Copa America 2021 final match between Argentina vs Brazil will be aired live in India on Sony Sports Network's four channels, namely Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4

How to watch the Copa America 2021 final match between Argentina vs Brazil online?

The online streaming of the Copa America 2021 final match between Argentina vs Brazil will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the Copa America 2021 final match between Argentina vs Brazil match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/.

