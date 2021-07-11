Copa America Final in Images- Messi lifted in air as Argentina celebrate 1-0 win over Brazil
Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the final of the Copa America in Rio de Janeiro to win their maiden title since 1993. Lionel Messi ended his wait for a title with the senior team with this victory. Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the match.
Here are photos from the Copa America Final that define the match:
1) Neymar of Brazil vs Messi of Argentina - The titanic clash
2) Flying Neymar - The Brazilian faced some heavy tackling and rough challenges from Argentina players.
3) The Chip: Di Maria with an exquisite finish
4) Di Maria answers critics in style
5) Gabi tried his best: Gabriel Barbosa was perhaps the most efficient Brazil player on the pitch since coming on in the second half. He had a couple of shots on target.
6) Mortal Messi: Lionel Messi had a chance to put the icing on the cake with a goal of his own but the tired legs made a mess of the opportunity.
7) Captain Fantabulous: Messi is lifted in the air by his teammates after the win
8) La Albiceleste: The Argentine team celebrates after the hard fought win
9) What could have been: Neymar in tears after he failed to win his first Copa America title with Brazil
10) Trophy of Joy: Argentina become South American champions for the first time since 1993. It is a record-equalling 15th title.