Copa America Final in Images- Messi lifted in air as Argentina celebrate 1-0 win over Brazil

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the final of the Copa America in Rio de Janeiro to win their maiden title since 1993. Lionel Messi ended his wait for a title with the senior team with this victory. Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the match.

Here are photos from the Copa America Final that define the match:

1) Neymar of Brazil vs Messi of Argentina - The titanic clash

Neymar and Messi greet each other before the start of the Copa America final. (Getty Images)

2) Flying Neymar - The Brazilian faced some heavy tackling and rough challenges from Argentina players.

Neymar is fouled by an Argentina player during Copa America Final. (Getty Images)

3) The Chip: Di Maria with an exquisite finish

Argentina's Angel Di Maria chips the ball over Brazil keeper Ederson to give his team the lead in Copa America Final. (Getty Images)

4) Di Maria answers critics in style

Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring for Argentina against Brazil in the Copa America 2021 final. (Getty Images)

5) Gabi tried his best: Gabriel Barbosa was perhaps the most efficient Brazil player on the pitch since coming on in the second half. He had a couple of shots on target.

Gabriel Barbosa shoots at goal in the Copa America final. (Getty Images)

6) Mortal Messi: Lionel Messi had a chance to put the icing on the cake with a goal of his own but the tired legs made a mess of the opportunity.

Lionel Messi tries to score but Brazil goal-keeper Ederson saves in the Copa America final. (Getty Images)

7) Captain Fantabulous: Messi is lifted in the air by his teammates after the win

Lionel Messi lifted in the air by his teammates after Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in Copa America final. (Getty Images)

8) La Albiceleste: The Argentine team celebrates after the hard fought win

Lionel Messi and his teammates rejoice after winning Copa America 2021. (Getty Images)

9) What could have been: Neymar in tears after he failed to win his first Copa America title with Brazil

Neymar can't hold back his tears after Brazil lost to Argentina in the Copa America final on home turf. (Getty Images)

10) Trophy of Joy: Argentina become South American champions for the first time since 1993. It is a record-equalling 15th title.

Lionel Messi and his team celebrate with the Copa America 2021 trophy. (Getty Images)