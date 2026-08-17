Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina’s wedding photos revealed: First glimpse of their intimate living-room ceremony

Cristiano Ronaldo married his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez, on August 11 in a private, intimate ceremony. The couple exchanged vows in the living room of their home, surrounded by their children. Almost five days later, the first images from the ceremony were revealed, offering a glimpse into the intimate wedding as the couple opted against a traditional, lavish celebration.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Vogue magazine on Sunday released the first images of the Ronaldo-Georgina wedding on its website. Until then, the only glimpse available to the public was a solitary post from the Portuguese superstar on Instagram, featuring images of the couple holding hands and displaying their wedding rings. The caption simply read: “C (heart) G.”
The ceremony, which marked the 10th anniversary of their first meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Georgina worked as a sales assistant, was held at the couple’s home in Cascais. The guest list was kept to a bare minimum, but included the people closest to them: their five children — Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, and the couple’s two daughters, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
Four other guests attended: Miguel Paixão, a friend of Ronaldo’s since his youth at Sporting; Ivana Rodríguez, Georgina’s sister; and their friends José Rodríguez Sangil and Mónica González Martínez, a Spanish jeweller, and his wife.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
Four other guests attended: Miguel Paixão, a friend of Ronaldo’s since his youth at Sporting; Ivana Rodríguez, Georgina’s sister; and their friends José Rodríguez Sangil and Mónica González Martínez, a Spanish jeweller, and his wife.
{{/usCountry}}
The ceremony may have been civil, but Ronaldo, Georgina and their children also attended a mass to bless their union, according to Vogue’s images. The magazine also featured a photo shoot of Georgina surrounded by the children.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
In the interview with Vogue, Georgina revealed how she experienced the day and how it was different from the one she had dreamed of as a child.
"When I was little, I dreamed of the biggest castle, the grandest carriage, the longest dress, a crown full of diamonds. Now I say: no. I want something intimate, with my partner and our children, at home. Because castles, houses, islands, horses, cars: we have all that within reach every day. But something intimate, that is much rarer for us", she said.
Although the couple admitted that the intimate, private wedding was to create a personal memory that their family could cherish for years, the two revealed that there will be a larger celebration in the future with all the friends and family.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Football/Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina’s wedding photos revealed: First glimpse of their intimate living-room ceremony
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe