Cristiano Ronaldo backed to respond to critics with ‘hat-trick of his own against Uzbekistan’

Cristiano Ronaldo had a game to forget in Portugal’s FIFA World Cup opener against DR Congo, but former England striker Michael Owen has backed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to bounce back in style.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to have any sort of impact against DR Congo (AFP)

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“How many times has this happened, and he’s shut everyone up in the next game? If you’re picking Ronaldo, then you have to accept what he is there for – and I wouldn’t be surprised if he responds with a hat-trick of his own against Uzbekistan,” said the former Manchester United and Real Madrid frontman.

Ronaldo, 41, laboured against DR Congo, managing just 25 touches and three shots, all of which were off-target. His display came on the back of 10 consecutive major tournament games (FIFA World Cup and Euros, not including the UEFA Nations League) for Portugal without scoring.

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{{^usCountry}} The noise around Ronaldo’s performance was further heightened by longtime competitor Lionel Messi scoring a splendid hat-trick in Argentina’s opener against Algeria, while fellow star forwards Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane all bagged braces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The noise around Ronaldo’s performance was further heightened by longtime competitor Lionel Messi scoring a splendid hat-trick in Argentina’s opener against Algeria, while fellow star forwards Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane all bagged braces. {{/usCountry}}

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“It did not help Cristiano Ronaldo that Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick the night before Portugal played, but I’m not having the criticism of him,” Owen wrote in his Daily Mail column.

Owen also defended Ronaldo’s style of play, noting that the veteran forward nowadays limits his movement to within the penalty box. Portugal boasts one of the best midfields in the World Cup, with Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Neves and Vitinha oozing creativity and class. Ronaldo, therefore, is less involved in build-up movements and more rooted in the gaps between opposition centre-backs.

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“But hasn’t he always played like this, to a degree? He has never been a player, especially in recent years, who involves himself [deeper in buildup] in the game.”

CR7’s age will inevitably be held against him — last week, fellow United alum Paul Scholes had labelled Ronaldo a “problem” for Portugal — but the living legend is more than capable of being the difference-maker with moments of brilliance.

“He will be there for the big moments, though. If he’s not scoring, it’s too easy to blame Ronaldo. At 41, he is going to be questioned.”

Ronaldo is not the only problem, nor Portugal’s biggest. The Selecao as a unit will need to up their intensity, intent and cohesion to deliver a much-improved performance and earn a much-needed victory over Uzbekistan on Tuesday.