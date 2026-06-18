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Cristiano Ronaldo called out by Thierry Henry after Portugal stumble: 'The team needs to score, not you'

Henry was unimpressed with Ronaldo's movement in the final third, criticising what he felt was the Portuguese captain's fixation on getting on the scoresheet.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 06:45 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Cristiano Ronaldo endured a disappointing start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo, one of the early surprises of the tournament. Many expected Portugal to dominate given the quality in their squad, but Congo proved a stubborn opponent and caused problems throughout the contest. In fact, Portugal managed only seven shots on target and finished with a lower expected goals (xG) figure than their opponents, highlighting their struggles in attack. Ronaldo failed to find the net and was unable to make the decisive impact expected of him on football's biggest stage. His performance drew scrutiny, with questions once again being raised about his role in the starting XI as Portugal look to bounce back in their remaining group-stage matches.

Thierry Henry dissects Cristiano Ronaldo's costly decision vs DR Congo(AFP Images)

France legend Thierry Henry was unimpressed with Ronaldo's movement in the final third, criticising what he felt was the Portuguese captain's fixation on getting on the scoresheet. Henry suggested that Ronaldo's decision-making hurt Portugal's attacking rhythm at times and pointed to a specific moment in the match as an example of how his pursuit of a goal may have limited the team's chances.

"One thing that's important, people, please at home: the team needs to score, not you need to score," Henry said on Fox Sports.

"But because he wants to score, he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes. If he goes into that six-yard box, you've been in that situation, I'll see - you would have had to follow him, follow him, and then he would have been a tap-in for Bruno Fernandes. But because he wants to score, he goes into the path of the back pass. You see both players, and it's easier for you to defend," he concluded.

 
thierry henry bruno fernandes cristiano ronaldo fifa world cup
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Cristiano Ronaldo called out by Thierry Henry after Portugal stumble: 'The team needs to score, not you'
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