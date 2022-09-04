Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro aren’t 'fit enough': Manchester United fans react as Erik Ten Hag gives debut to Antony

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo has an impressive goal-scoring record against Arsenal, the Portuguese stalwart was once again benched by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Sunday. Hosting Arsenal on matchday 6 of the English Premier League (EPL) at Old Trafford, Man United manager Ten Hag named Antony aka the latest high-profile signing of the Red Devils for the mouth-watering clash with the Gunners.

Ronaldo, who was earlier in speculation about leaving Manchester United, has failed to receive regular starts in the 2022-2022 season. Man United's blockbuster signing from Real Madrid, Brazilian midfielder Casemiro also started the match on the bench. Taking cognisance of Man United's playing XI for the Arsenal fixture, fans and followers of the Red Devils were quick to express their disappointment on social media.

What happened to Cristiano? — Eric (@EricNjiiru) September 4, 2022

Ronaldo didn't catch up with our preseason so he clearly can't start while Antony also skipped preseason + Ajax's training for several days but he is fine to start????



Casemiro needs to adapt to the pl but Antony gets in the line up straight away????



make it make sense!!!! — Jose (@alr_josee) September 4, 2022

If this team is working without ronaldo why should he bring In ronaldo ? I think for casemiro he will get into starting 11 after few games — General⚡Usman (@UsmanTime) September 4, 2022

So Antony can just walk into the Premier League with little-to-no preseason whilst Ronaldo and Casemiro either aren’t 'fit enough' or still need to 'adapt?' — Nick (@RealxCR7) September 4, 2022

Casemiro: I want to play but Ronaldo keeps crying from the bench so I’m forced to sit with him and calm him down. pic.twitter.com/wlEqL6llhE — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 4, 2022

One of the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game, Ronaldo has made just one start for Man United under Ten Hag's watch this season. Ronaldo has scored nine goals against Arsenal in his club football career. The former Real Madrid and Juventus star was on target in Man United's home and away games against Arsenal last season.

At a time when Ronaldo and Casemiro have struggled to find a way into United's playing XI, Brazilian Antony received a dream debut from the Red Devils' manager days after his sensational transfer. Antony has joined Manchester United for a whopping sum of £85 million ($98m) transfer from Ajax. Ten Hag’s Manchester United are placed sixth on the Premier League points table. Visitors Arsenal are the current table-toppers in the English top flight. The Gunners have secured five wins from 5 games this season.

Playing XIs of Manchester United and Arsenal:

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Sancho, Rashford. Subs: Heaton, Dubravka, Lindelof, Maguire, Ronaldo, Fred, Casemiro, Shaw, Elanga.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Lokonga, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus. Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Marquinhos.

