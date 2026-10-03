Cristiano Ronaldo crisis takes new turn: Portugal FA set to meet star in bid to prevent international exit — Report

The crisis in the Portugal national football camp surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a sharp turn, with the Portuguese Football Federation now stepping in to contain the situation after the star footballer left the squad last week in Copenhagen ahead of the Nations League match against Denmark, in a move that sparked widespread controversy.

There is no confirmation yet on when Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Portugal action (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a report in Marca, Federation officials want to meet Ronaldo next week, with the 41-year-old's agreement, in a bid to bring all parties together, including coach Jorge Jesus. The officials simply want to put an end to the ongoing crisis and keep Ronaldo's international career alive, ensuring that the recent events do not bring it to an abrupt end.

The federation strongly believes that Ronaldo, the most prolific goalscorer in international football and one of the most prominent figures in Portuguese football history, deserves respect, dignity and the freedom to walk away from the sport on his own terms.

Ronaldo left the Portuguese camp earlier this week after Jesus confirmed that he would not start the Group D game against Denmark. While the reasons behind his decision have not yet been revealed, Ronaldo vowed to tell the full story “in due time”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Marca had previously reported that Jesus and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president, Pedro Proença, followed Ronaldo to Copenhagen airport in an attempt to persuade him not to leave. The footballer was due to train on Wednesday but left the camp after a conversation with Proença. He then returned to the team hotel, collected his belongings and left the city on a private flight to Madrid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marca had previously reported that Jesus and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president, Pedro Proença, followed Ronaldo to Copenhagen airport in an attempt to persuade him not to leave. The footballer was due to train on Wednesday but left the camp after a conversation with Proença. He then returned to the team hotel, collected his belongings and left the city on a private flight to Madrid. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Following Ronaldo's departure, the federation released a statement in which it did not address the situation, instead focusing on the team's preparations. The statement read: “The entire national team delegation continues its absolute focus on the national team's upcoming commitments and achieving the set objectives.”