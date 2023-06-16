Cristiano Ronaldo gives transfer demand to Al Nassr, wants club to buy ‘best friend’ from La Liga side: Report

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival to Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia has suddenly become an attraction for ageing stars nearing retirement. The Portugal international joined the Saudi Pro League club on a 2-1/2 year contract, estimated to be worth more than 200 million Euros. His contract with Manchester United got terminated after a controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club's hierarchy and manager Erik ten Hag. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring a goal.(REUTERS)

Recently even Ronaldo's former teammate Karim Benzema joined Al Ittihad after Real Madrid's 2022-23 season got over. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was linked to Al Hilal, but eventually decided to join MLS side Inter Miami. Currently, even Riyad Mahrez and Ngolo Kante are being linked to the Saudi Pro League.

Now it looks like Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho could also join Al Nassr. The 31-year-old is currently a key member of Real Betis, and is under contract with the La Liga side until 2026. According to AS, Ronaldo wants Al Nassr to sign Carvalho, who has roomed with him while on international duty. The report also claims that the duo are 'best friends'.

Although, there is an obstacle that the Saudi clubs are targeting players available on free transfer and Carvalho isn't.

After Al Nassr failed to win the league title, it was also reported that Ronaldo could depart for Europa, but the veteran has decided to stay at the club. Speaking to the Saudi Pro League's official social media handle, Ronaldo said, "I think the league is very good but I think we have many, many opportunities to still grow. I think the league is good, it’s competitive. we have very good teams, we have very good Arab players. The infrastructure I think they need to improve a little bit more. The referees and the VAR system. I think they should be a little bit more quicker. I think other small things they need to improve. but I am happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here."

