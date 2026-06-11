Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating outing in Portugal's World Cup warm-up against Nigeria despite his side securing a 2-1 victory. While the result provided a timely boost ahead of the tournament, the match highlighted Ronaldo's struggles in front of goal, as he failed to find the net. The veteran forward had a handful of opportunities but could not convert them, leaving questions over his sharpness heading into the World Cup. The 41-year-old also missed the chance to add to his record-breaking international tally, which currently stands at 143 goals for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score against Nigeria.(AP)

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The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was presented with a couple of clear one-on-one opportunities, but the Portuguese captain was unable to make them count. It was an uncharacteristically wasteful display from a player renowned for his finishing. As he prepares for a sixth World Cup appearance, the pressure remains on the 41-year-old to finally lift football's biggest prize.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite being the highest scorer in men's international football, Ronaldo has yet to produce a truly defining World Cup campaign. With time running out in his glittering career, this tournament could represent his last opportunity to leave an enduring mark on the sport's grandest stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite being the highest scorer in men's international football, Ronaldo has yet to produce a truly defining World Cup campaign. With time running out in his glittering career, this tournament could represent his last opportunity to leave an enduring mark on the sport's grandest stage. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao struck the decisive goal 15 minutes from time as Portugal secured a 2-1 victory in Leiria, although much of the attention remained on Ronaldo's difficult evening in front of goal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao struck the decisive goal 15 minutes from time as Portugal secured a 2-1 victory in Leiria, although much of the attention remained on Ronaldo's difficult evening in front of goal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Pedro Neto gave Portugal the lead in the 23rd. Akor Adams equalised for 14 minutes later for Nigeria, which had failed to qualify for the World Cup. Portugal rely on brilliant midfield {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Pedro Neto gave Portugal the lead in the 23rd. Akor Adams equalised for 14 minutes later for Nigeria, which had failed to qualify for the World Cup. Portugal rely on brilliant midfield {{/usCountry}}

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With all of his players finally available, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez named a strong side after welcoming back the four members of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League-winning squad. Midfield duo Vitinha and Joao Neves were handed starts alongside Manchester United creator Bruno Fernandes, giving Portugal a glimpse of the lineup they could rely on at the World Cup.

Portugal will depart on Friday for their training base in Palm Beach, Florida, where preparations for the tournament will continue. Their World Cup campaign begins on June 17 against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Houston, before further Group K fixtures against Uzbekistan and Colombia.

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