Cristiano Ronaldo in tears as emotional Georgina applauds; scores twice as Al Nassr clinch league title - Viral video

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears as he departed the field during Al Nassr's 4-1 win against Damac. When the referee blew his whistle for full-time, it ended Al Nassr's wait for their first Saudi Pro League title since 2019. It was Al Nassr's 11th league title and Ronaldo's first in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo scored twice as Al Nassr sealed a 4-1 win against Damac, finally ending Ronaldo's wait. He joined Al-Nassr three years ago, and this is his first league title.

Cristiano Ronaldo was emotional and in tears as he received a standing ovation from his fiancee.(X)

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The win saw Al Nassr secure top spot in the league table, two points ahead of rivals Al Hilal, who finished second despite going undefeated throughout the 34-game season.

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The Portugal international scored his 27th and 28th league goals of the season in the second half after Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman scored on either side of half-time to put Al Nassr in a strong position. Leading 2-1, Ronaldo restored his side's two-goal lead past the hour mark, converting a free kick from the left side, just outside the opposition's penalty box.

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{{^usCountry}} Eight minutes from full time, he added his second, finishing from close range to seal the victory. He was in tears after being substituted to a standing ovation with few minutes remaining. Meanwhile, his fiancee, Georgina Rodrigues, who was present in the stands, gave him a standing ovation. Here is the video: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eight minutes from full time, he added his second, finishing from close range to seal the victory. He was in tears after being substituted to a standing ovation with few minutes remaining. Meanwhile, his fiancee, Georgina Rodrigues, who was present in the stands, gave him a standing ovation. Here is the video: {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking after the match, Al Nassr's Joao Felix said, "Cris has been trying for a few years now to win his first title here. To win the league, especially, because in Arabia they play more, and I know because I’m with him every single day."

"And I know how much Cristiano suffers with this. I knew how much he wanted to win. That’s why I went to give him a hug. Because it was like, just a few more minutes and we had it done," he added.

Ronaldo has also been selected in Portugal's 2026 World Cup squad. It is expected to be the 41-year-old's final World Cup. He joined Al Nassr on December 30, 2022, after falling out with then-Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. His contract was terminated after he slammed Ten Hag, the club and its hierarchy on Piers Morgan's podcast.

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Following his time at United exit, he joined Al-Nassr, initially signing a contract until 2025. His salary has been reported as the highest in football history. With Al Nassr, he also won the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup. He finished this season with 28 goals, behind Ivan Toney (32) and Julian Quinones (33).

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