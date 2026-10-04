Cristiano Ronaldo’s cryptic Lionel Messi move deepens Portugal storm as star endorses comparison of treatment by their countries

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a veiled swipe at his Portugal teammates after endorsing a social media clip highlighting the difference in treatment between him and Lionel Messi by their respective national teams. The act came days after he shockingly left the Portugal camp in Copenhagen ahead of the team's Nations League game against Denmark.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal before it is ruled out for offside following a VAR review (REUTERS)

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The five-time Ballon d'Or winner walked out of the camp last weekend after learning that coach Jorge Jesus would bench him for the game against Denmark. He was earlier not used in the game against Norway, making it the first time since Euro 2008 that Ronaldo had faced a similar situation, although he was rested for that match 16 years ago.

Ronaldo announced his departure in a social media post, saying the decision was made after a discussion with the Portuguese Football Federation president, and vowed to reveal the reason for his decision in due time. The situation has since worsened, with speculation running wild about a rift with Jesus and his future in Portugal colours.

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{{^usCountry}} And even though Bruno Fernandes came out in defence of Ronaldo on Saturday, ahead of Portugal's return game against Norway, saying that he remains a Portuguese icon, the 41-year-old sent social media abuzz after liking a video that compared how differently he and Messi are treated by their respective national teams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And even though Bruno Fernandes came out in defence of Ronaldo on Saturday, ahead of Portugal's return game against Norway, saying that he remains a Portuguese icon, the 41-year-old sent social media abuzz after liking a video that compared how differently he and Messi are treated by their respective national teams. {{/usCountry}}

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In the post, former Brazil footballer Felipe Melo lashed out at the Portugal squad during an interaction with Sport TV, saying that while Messi is worshipped in Argentina, the scenario is a far cry from how Ronaldo is treated by his national team. Ronaldo liked that Instagram post.

Melo said: "I see a grotesque difference in the players’ treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo in relation to the Argentina players with Messi.

"I see much more respect from the opponents who play against Cristiano Ronaldo, I think that’s wrong.

"No one reaches the level of Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s unacceptable.

"You can’t let the best player in history leave like that, as if nothing had happened. You can’t."

There is still a cloud over Ronaldo's future in international football, although the Portuguese federation is reportedly trying to resolve the matter and prevent him from announcing his retirement.

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