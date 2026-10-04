Cristiano Ronaldo’s cryptic Lionel Messi move deepens Portugal storm as star endorses comparison of treatment by their countries

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a veiled swipe at his Portugal teammates after endorsing a social media clip highlighting the difference in treatment between him and Lionel Messi by their respective national teams. The act came days after he shockingly left the Portugal camp in Copenhagen ahead of the team's Nations League game against Denmark.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner walked out of the camp last weekend after learning that coach Jorge Jesus would bench him for the game against Denmark. He was earlier not used in the game against Norway, making it the first time since Euro 2008 that Ronaldo had faced a similar situation, although he was rested for that match 16 years ago.
Ronaldo announced his departure in a social media post, saying the decision was made after a discussion with the Portuguese Football Federation president, and vowed to reveal the reason for his decision in due time. The situation has since worsened, with speculation running wild about a rift with Jesus and his future in Portugal colours.
And even though Bruno Fernandes came out in defence of Ronaldo on Saturday, ahead of Portugal's return game against Norway, saying that he remains a Portuguese icon, the 41-year-old sent social media abuzz after liking a video that compared how differently he and Messi are treated by their respective national teams.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
And even though Bruno Fernandes came out in defence of Ronaldo on Saturday, ahead of Portugal's return game against Norway, saying that he remains a Portuguese icon, the 41-year-old sent social media abuzz after liking a video that compared how differently he and Messi are treated by their respective national teams.
{{/usCountry}}
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
In the post, former Brazil footballer Felipe Melo lashed out at the Portugal squad during an interaction with Sport TV, saying that while Messi is worshipped in Argentina, the scenario is a far cry from how Ronaldo is treated by his national team. Ronaldo liked that Instagram post.
Melo said: "I see a grotesque difference in the players’ treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo in relation to the Argentina players with Messi.
"I see much more respect from the opponents who play against Cristiano Ronaldo, I think that’s wrong.
"No one reaches the level of Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s unacceptable.
"You can’t let the best player in history leave like that, as if nothing had happened. You can’t."
There is still a cloud over Ronaldo's future in international football, although the Portuguese federation is reportedly trying to resolve the matter and prevent him from announcing his retirement.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Football/Cristiano Ronaldo’s cryptic Lionel Messi move deepens Portugal storm as star endorses comparison of treatment by their countries
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks