Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly a great of the game, but how things have transpired in the latter part of his career? Filled with more noise than trophies. The 41-year-old is approaching the iconic 1000-goal mark, but at the same time, controversies are in no mood to leave him. Leaving the Portuguese camp for the UEFA Nations League ahead of the Denmark clash has sparked a fresh row, adding to his long list of fallouts with football across coaches and clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo left the Portugal camp after off the field drama with coach Jorge Jesus. (AFP)

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Earlier this week, Ronaldo was benched for the highly anticipated Norway clash and remained an unused substitute despite warming up in the second half. Reports suggested he was miffed by coach Jesus’ decision, with the manager confirming Ronaldo would again start on the bench against Denmark. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner apparently felt betrayed and made the bold call to leave the national team camp, adding another bitter chapter to his legacy.

This clearly isn’t a first in Ronaldo’s case, as his exit from Manchester United during his second spell spiralled the drama out of control. Then-manager Erik ten Hag lost confidence in Ronaldo, who openly revolted against the situation. He was even seen leaving the ground before the final whistle, earning a fine for his behaviour. Then came the Piers Morgan interview, which shattered whatever remained of his relationship with the club. Ronaldo openly criticised the manager, the club’s ownership and its facilities, drawing widespread criticism and ultimately bringing his second spell at Old Trafford to an end. Not too long after, Ronaldo’s arrival in Saudi Arabia sparked a revolution, with several high-profile players subsequently following him to the league for big-money moves. Yet Ronaldo failed to get a farewell from a club where he first flourished and took the giant strides that would eventually make him a legend of the game.

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{{^usCountry}} Ronaldo left his mark wherever he played. More importantly, his goal-scoring ability helped him command the limelight, aura and stature that came with being one of the game's biggest stars. Yet, for a player ranked among the greatest ever to never get a proper farewell at any of the clubs he played for speaks volumes. His Real Madrid exit was shrouded in uncertainty, with reports suggesting the club did not offer him a lucrative deal or a contract comparable to Lionel Messi's at Barcelona. When Ronaldo announced his move to Juventus, it shocked the football world. He had completed a hat-trick of Champions League triumphs with the Kyiv final serving as his last match for Los Blancos, leaving no opportunity for a farewell at the club where he had cemented his status as a Real Madrid legend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ronaldo left his mark wherever he played. More importantly, his goal-scoring ability helped him command the limelight, aura and stature that came with being one of the game's biggest stars. Yet, for a player ranked among the greatest ever to never get a proper farewell at any of the clubs he played for speaks volumes. His Real Madrid exit was shrouded in uncertainty, with reports suggesting the club did not offer him a lucrative deal or a contract comparable to Lionel Messi's at Barcelona. When Ronaldo announced his move to Juventus, it shocked the football world. He had completed a hat-trick of Champions League triumphs with the Kyiv final serving as his last match for Los Blancos, leaving no opportunity for a farewell at the club where he had cemented his status as a Real Madrid legend. {{/usCountry}}

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Ronaldo’s exit from Juventus was similarly bitter. When the club was willing to let him go after losing the league title, Manchester United plotted a sensational homecoming for him, which eventually ended on the worst possible note. Messi, his arch-rival, is retiring from international duty with Argentina, and the entire country is ready to give him a send-off. The same can’t be said about Ronaldo.

A visible dip in Ronaldo's abilities

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His form has fallen and cannot be overlooked. At the 2022 World Cup, he was left on the bench during the knockout stages, with Goncalo Ramos taking his place. Portugal's quarter-final exit was followed by Fernando Santos leaving his position. Roberto Martinez continued to back Ronaldo in the starting XI, but questions over the forward's place in the team persisted as Portugal struggled for attacking fluency. Critics and fans questioned Martinez's decision to continue starting him, and the Spaniard eventually left his post after another disappointing campaign with Portugal.

When Jesus joined Portugal, many believed Ronaldo would have a future with the national team, given their previous association at Al-Nassr. Jesus’ first press conference also appeared to suggest as much. Yet, as expected of any manager, he has made the decisive choices for the team. Ronaldo’s behaviour over the past week, from missing training to leaving the camp and posting on social media, has only added another contentious chapter to his national-team career, where he has won a European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles.