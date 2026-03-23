Cristiano Ronaldo sends recovery message after injury sparks 2026 FIFA World Cup concern

Ronaldo took to X on Monday, giving fans a sneak peek into his recovery. He posted photos of himself working out and captioned them as, "Getting better every day".

Even the Portugal national team hasn't revealed a timeline for his return. But head coach Roberto Martinez has already dismissed fears that he might miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup, claiming it is not a serious injury and that he will recover before the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo responded to concerns regarding his fitness in his own original way. Last month, he suffered a hamstring injury during a match for Al Nassr. The Saudi Pro League club confirmed his injury but didn't provide a timeline for his return. He has also been excluded from Portugal's squad for their upcoming international friendlies.

Ronaldo is currently not in Saudi Arabia, as he reportedly flew to Madrid with his family due to the ongoing Gulf conflict. He is continuing his recovery in Spain.

"The World Cup is not at risk! He is not at risk. It is a minor muscle injury, and we think he can return in a week or two. Everything Cristiano has done physically during the season shows that he is in great shape," Martinez said.

The 2026 World Cup will also be his last major tournament before his retirement. Speaking to Al Jazeera last year, he said, "I’m really enjoying the moment right now. As you know, in football, when you reach some age, you count the months very quick. I feel very good in this moment. I score goals; I still feel quick and sharp. I’m enjoying my game in the national team. But of course, let’s be honest. What I mean by soon is probably one or two years."

"Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old [at the World Cup]. I gave everything for football. I’ve been in the game for the last 25 years. I did everything. I have many records in the different scenarios in the clubs and also in the national teams," he added.