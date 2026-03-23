Lionel Messi fitness becomes Argentina's big worry as Mascherano rules out Inter Miami rest plan ahead of FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi's fitness will be Argentina's main focus ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But according to Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami are not going to rest their skipper in the last phase of games before the tournament, co-hosted in the USA, Mexico and Canada. This will set alarm bells ringing in the Argentine camp, with the team eager for their skipper to be at full fitness. Lionel Scaloni will want the same, while Messi has yet to confirm his World Cup participation, having said earlier that he will decide based on his fitness.

Mascherano indicated that the Argentine is key to Inter Miami's plans and noted that the MLS side is looking after their captain. Messi is currently on international duty, where he will be leading the world champions in their friendlies.

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‘We try to look after him as much as possible’: Javier Mascherano Speaking to reporters, he said, "We try to look after him as much as possible. We know that he is the kind of player who feels most comfortable when he is out on the pitch playing -- and what that does to his body."

"Right now, he is heading off to join the national team. After his return, we will simply monitor how he is feeling day by day.

"Clearly, he is a vital player for us if we are to achieve our objectives. Quite frankly, without him, it would be impossible for us to reach the goals we have set for ourselves.

Claiming that Inter Miami will also be cautious with their superstar, and that his physical health will be 'constantly' checked.

"That said, we also understand that he is reaching the final stretch [before the World Cup], but, as I've mentioned before -- knowing him as I do, and given that many of the decisions we make regarding him are reached by mutual agreement -- we have to keep the lines of communication open, constantly checking in on his physical sensations and how he is feeling," he said.

Inter Miami were eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup last week, losing to Nashville SC. Now they will only have their regular-season MLS matches ahead of the World Cup.

He will be captaining his national team in their friendly against Mauritania on Friday, followed by a match against Zambia on March 31. They were initially scheduled to face Spain in the Finalissima during the international window, but the competition was cancelled due to the ongoing Gulf conflict.