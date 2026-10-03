“Some stars end their lives by blowing their guts across the galaxy in a supernova explosion”: Neil deGrasse Tyson

Cristiano Ronaldo waves to fans as he arrives for a training session at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark. (AFP)

Supernova. We might all have heard this term at some point in our lives. But yet, for the unversed, a giant star generally tries to maintain a state of hydrostatic equilibrium - a state in which the inward gravitational pull is balanced by the outward pressure generated by nuclear fusion at its core. Eventually, when the fuel runs out, the equilibrium starts to get disrupted. And over time, the core starts to collapse, resulting in a celestial body, which has become a symbol of permanence over millions of years, die through one of the most violent events of the universe - A Supernova.

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For almost two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo was the star around whom Portuguese football revolved. And there was a very good reason behind it. Ronaldo was the attacking centre of gravity, the personality the cameras were drawn to, and the carrier of the nation's hopes.

Just look at the numbers: 234 international appearances, 146 goals in them. A return of 0.62 goals in every match or one goal in every 1.60 matches - you cannot doubt an output in that category of efficiency. Now, coming to what Portugal was before and after Ronaldo played. Before the famous number seven ever wore the red jersey, the nation had no international trophies. Even the likes of Eusebio could not deliver a trophy to them, but since Ronaldo took the field for them, Portugal have won three international trophies. They won Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025. A legacy truly unmatched - indeed a giant star in the Portuguese footballing universe (at least).

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A supernova mapped by the scientists in its early stages.

There were signs

{{^usCountry}} Looking back at the latest FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo was still the centre of gravity when the campaign started. Fans were expecting something from him, the camera was being automatically drawn to him whenever he took the field. But the numbers tell us that it was not the output expected from him. In five matches, he scored three goals, but on the field, he never looked like the Ronaldo the fans knew of old. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Looking back at the latest FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo was still the centre of gravity when the campaign started. Fans were expecting something from him, the camera was being automatically drawn to him whenever he took the field. But the numbers tell us that it was not the output expected from him. In five matches, he scored three goals, but on the field, he never looked like the Ronaldo the fans knew of old. {{/usCountry}}

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Before their death, the giant stars seldom cease to glow. In fact, a star can evolve into a massive red supergiant and be extremely luminous before a supernova. Maybe we were witnessing that phase of CR7 without even knowing.

Cristiano Ronaldo with trophies.

Then came Jorge Jesus, who was not a celestial body suddenly drawn into Ronaldo's gravitational field. Jesus knew him from his time in Al-Nassr. He had managed him there, won a title with him there, and was probably the one person who knew how to handle Ronaldo the star and Ronaldo the player.

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Just like we were talking about the fuel in the star's core exhausting and the equilibrium getting disrupted, the arrival of Jesus began to highlight the event in this star's case. While Ronaldo entered this new era with hopes of taking Portugal to another Nations League title and scoring 1000 career goals, things now look a bit different.

In Jesus’s first match as Portugal coach against Wales, Ronaldo started and was substituted at the 67th minute. Then against Norway, he was benched. There were indications that he might be used and he was sent to warm up, but the manager eventually decided not to use him. Jesus did admit that the player was mishandled in that case.

After this, reports started to fly about Jesus apologising and the FPF president, Pedro Porence, getting involved. But those are speculations, and they must remain so. However, Jesus’s press conference revealed a lot. “No player makes a decision for me” is a statement that probably even affected the star. Ronaldo left the Portugal camp and stated that he had made the decision after the national coach's press conference, and also promised his fans to “tell the truth, in due course of time.”

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As a supernova approaches, the core collapses in less than a second as it can no longer support itself. Then, Neutrinos are released from the core to help sustain the shock, which then blasts through the star's outer layers, and the Supernova explosion occurs. The recent incidents look similar to that, all attention on what is going on with Ronaldo, but for unwanted reasons.

Also Read: Jorge Jesus refuses to back down amid Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco, says ‘will not hide’: ‘Rules are the same for everyone’

What happens after the Supernova

After such a great galactic event, a few things could happen. It is never the case that the existence of the star becomes obsolete. Something always exists.

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We might witness a neutron star, in which the collapsed core is massive but not massive enough to become a black hole. This is actually an incredibly dense object, usually only around 20km across, but it contains more mass than our Sun. It could be Ronaldo, who comes back into the current Portugal system, but the aura goes. He serves as a source of experience and inspiration and plays his on-field role only when the coach deems it necessary.

A black hole is the remaining core that becomes too massive for neutron pressure to support it. The gravity continues to crush it, and it becomes so strong that even light fails to escape the event horizon. This could be Ronaldo's retirement from international football, but Portuguese football is consumed by the incident. Even though other stars exist and results are delivered, the eventual discussion whenever a result is not achieved turns into a discussion of Ronaldo's departure.

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The supernova remnant is a glowing cloud of gas and debris that is hurled into space at enormous speed and continues to expand for thousands of years. This could be Ronaldo leaving with a huge legacy while the current disputes are forgotten. Football moves at its own pace, and whenever Portugal achieves something in the future, a part of the discussion is dedicated to CR7.