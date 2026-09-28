Cristiano Ronaldo's bizarre night: Gets snubbed as 18-year streak ends in Portugal's 2-1 win over Norway

It was a bizarre scene and certainly an unusual first in almost two decades for Cristiano Ronaldo at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on Sunday, even as Portugal secured their second straight win in the ongoing UEFA Nations League. The former European champions beat Norway 2-1 to move to the top of Group D, having earlier defeated Wales in their campaign opener last week.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at the stadium ahead of the match (via REUTERS)

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It was surprising to see Ronaldo left out of Portugal's starting line-up, but even more unusual to see him remain an unused substitute for all 90 minutes in Oslo. He was available for selection and was even seen warming up, but did not play as he watched Portugal's victory from the sidelines.

This was an 18-year first for Ronaldo. The last time he faced a similar situation was on June 15, 2008, during a group-stage match at Euro 2008, when then-Portugal manager Luiz Felipe Scolari made several changes to the line-up for the game against Switzerland after his side had already secured a place in the quarter-finals. Portugal lost that match 2-0.

Since then, Ronaldo had either started or come on as a substitute in every Portugal appearance until September 27, 2026. This time, however, Portugal won 2-1, with Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos scoring the goals after Erling Haaland had levelled the score in the 51st minute.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo did not play

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{{^usCountry}} After the match, Portugal coach Jorge Jesus explained that the initial plan was to bring Ronaldo on in the second half, but he changed his mind as the game unfolded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the match, Portugal coach Jorge Jesus explained that the initial plan was to bring Ronaldo on in the second half, but he changed his mind as the game unfolded. {{/usCountry}}

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“I had even agreed with him that he would come on for the final half-hour, but the match didn’t require it,” he said at the post-match press conference.

The biggest reason was Ramos, who capitalised on an error from Ørjan Nyland to score Portugal's winner four minutes after Haaland's equaliser.

“Gonçalo Ramos was playing well, he had scored a goal, he had another one ruled out, and I felt it wasn’t the right moment to take him off,” the coach added.

Jesus, however, clarified that there was no physical issue involving Ronaldo.

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“It wasn’t to protect him physically, because he was fit to play for as long as I wanted,” he said.