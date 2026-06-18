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Cristiano Ronaldo's sister fuels Portugal dressing-room storm, backs criticism of Bruno Fernandes after DR Congo draw

Portugal entered the FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of the favourites for the title, but the former European champions stumbled in their opening Group K fixture.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 09:51 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Speculation over tensions within the Portugal camp intensified after Cristiano Ronaldo's sister liked an Instagram post criticising Bruno Fernandes following the team's disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in Houston on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo-Bruno Fernandes rift rumours gather pace

Portugal entered the FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of the favourites for the title, but the former European champions stumbled in their opening Group K fixture.

Joao Neves had given Roberto Martinez's side the lead with a well-taken header, but DR Congo seized control soon after and levelled through Yoane Wissa just before half-time. Despite dominating possession for large periods, Portugal struggled to break down Congo's disciplined defensive structure.

The performance drew widespread criticism, with Ronaldo once again facing scrutiny over his place in the starting XI. The 41-year-old, appearing at a record sixth World Cup, has now gone 10 consecutive matches at major tournaments without scoring. Fernandes also came under fire after creating just one chance during the match.

In 2022, shortly after Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised Manchester United and then-manager Erik ten Hag, a video showing Fernandes greeting Ronaldo at Portugal's World Cup training camp went viral. Many interpreted the exchange as frosty, fuelling suggestions of a rift between the two teammates.

Fernandes later dismissed those claims, insisting the interaction had been taken out of context.

"I have no problem with anyone," he said after Portugal's 4-0 warm-up win over Nigeria ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

"I do my job and, as a manager once told me, the only thing you can control is yourself. I think everyone feels the same way. You focus on yourself, give your best and that's it."

With Portugal already under pressure after dropping points in their opening game, Katia's social media activity has only added fuel to the growing conversation surrounding Ronaldo, Fernandes and the atmosphere within the national team camp.

 
cristiano ronaldo bruno fernandes portugal fifa world cup
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Cristiano Ronaldo's sister fuels Portugal dressing-room storm, backs criticism of Bruno Fernandes after DR Congo draw
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