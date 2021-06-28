Croatia vs Spain Live Score Euro 2020: Croatia lead after Simon's horrific own goal; Croatia 1-0 Spain
- Euro 2020 Live Score: The tournament lights up again as Luka Modric's Croatia take on Alvaro Morata and Spain in the fifth round of 16 encounter. Both teams finished second in their respective groups. Follow the live score and updates from Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 last 16 match.
Euro 2020 Live Score, Croatia vs Spain: The tournament lights up again as Luka Modric's Croatia take on Alvaro Morata and Spain in the fifth round of 16 encounter. Both Croatia and Spain finished second in their respective groups and both teams head into this encounter on the back of comprehensive wins. The last time these two sides met at the European Championship, Croatia secured a come-from-behind 2-1 win. Will history repeat itself on Monday?
Follow the live score and updates from Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 last 16 encounter.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 09:52 PM
OWN GOALLL
20' GOOOOOAL!!! THIS CAME OUT OF NOWHERE! IT'S ONE OF THE MOST BIZARRE OWN GOALS YOU'LL EVER SEE. OH, SIMON!
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 09:48 PM
SAVE!
16' WHAT A CHANCE!! WHAT A SAVE! So far, it had been all possession and no danger from Spain but on this occasion, Koke, down the centre is set free by Pedri. The former is then one-on-one with the Croatian custodian, who in the end, gets down on time after charging off his line to keep the ball out with his feet. The ball bounces behind for a corner after rebounding off the Croat defender. Nothing comes off it
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 09:45 PM
UEFA Euro 2020
13' SIDE NETTING FROM SARABIA! It all started with Busquets in the centre threading a beautiful through ball to Morata to the left post, Morata slipped the ball behind him Sarabia a with a back flick. Sarabia went for goal but found the side netting. The Croat keeper, however, had it covered.
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 09:41 PM
Smooth from Petkovic
10' CLUMSY CHALLENGE by Garcia. Petkovic gets past Garcia only to be brought down again. Nothing comes off it.
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 09:37 PM
WHAT A LEAP
5' FREE-KICK for Spain after Brozovic flaws Morata in midfield. Sarabia's ball into the box but the ball is cleared temporarily. The ball rolls to the left flank and the cross to the far is met very well by Ferran Torres, who heads it back to centre of the box. Koke is but the ball is just a little behind him. While he leaped, Torres clipped the Croatian defender. We are back to playing.
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 09:33 PM
Alert very early!
2' Sniffs out the early danger. Great ball in from Laporte into the box and Sarabia looks to get to the end of it but the Croatian goalkeeper Livakovic charges off his line to collect the ball.
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 09:30 PM
KICKOFF! LET'S GOO
KICKOFF! In front of a crowd 21,500 strong, Spain get the game underway. This is going to be so much fun.
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 09:28 PM
Less than 2 minutes away.
All done and dusted. Let's go!
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 09:24 PM
OUT THEY COME
The referees lead the players outs. Time for national anthems.
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 09:22 PM
Pre-match stats
In what is their sixth European Championship tournament, Croatia have made it through to the knockout stages for a fourth time. However, they have failed to progress beyond the first knockout game on each of the previous three occasions (quarter-final in 1996 and 2008 and last 16 in 2016).
Croatia last faced Spain in any competition during the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League. While the Croatians won the most recent of those two meetings (3-2 in November 2018), they lost the other 6-0 in September 2018, a result that remains their heaviest ever defeat in international football.
Spain have been eliminated from both of their last two major tournament knockout round matches: the last 16 stages of Euro 2016 (v Italy) and the 2018 World Cup (v Russia).
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 09:14 PM
Or will Modric lead Croatia to the quarters?
They face their toughest challenge yet against a resurgent Croatia side led by the evergreen Luka Modric. They started the tournament with 0-1 defeat to eventual group toppers England, played out a 1-1 draw against Czech Republic, and then sealed their last 16 berth in style with a thumping 3-1 win over Scotland. Eventually, the Croats finished second and their previous game shows that the players have hit top gear at the right time.
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 09:13 PM
Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 LIVE: Spain to win?
Euro 2020 will light up once again on Monday when two familiar foes in Spain and Croatia square off against each other at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Denmark. The last time they met at the European Championships, Croatia registered an impressive come-from-behind 2-1 win. This time, however, they are expected to face a stern test as Spain comes into this game on the back of a scintillating 5-0 win against Slovakia. La Roja finished second in their group with 5 points, having played out a 1-1 draw against Poland and a goalless finish against Sweden.
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 09:11 PM
Enrique said:
"I think it's a police matter really," Luis Enrique said Sunday ahead of Spain's game against Croatia in the round of 16.
"Because when it comes to death threats, particularly in regard to family and kids, that's a serious offense. … I think it's a matter for the authorities, so that it can be met with a robust response."
"I really cannot imagine who would make that kind of comment on social media because it can be really damaging, not just to the player but also to the family and to the kids," Spain captain Koke Resurreccion said.
"That's a step too far and it really has to be condemned."
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 09:08 PM
Alvaro Morata received death threats.
Being a professional footballer in a football-frenzy country comes with its challenges and it is something Spain striker Alvaro Morata can vouch for form, who recently said that he was subjected to death threats on social media for misses numerous chances during the Euro 2020 group stage. Addressing the same, Spain coach Luis Enrique has asked the police for a "robust response".
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 09:04 PM
Euro 2020- No Perisic
No Ivan Perisic for Croatia after testing positive for Covid-19. Speaking about his unavailability, coach Zlatko Dalic said he will be missed but he has enough replacements
"Perisic is hard to replace and he's been our key player in the group stage but this can happen and we have to adapt," the 54-year-old coach told a news conference on Sunday.
"Fortunately, we have more options in Perisic's position than in any other at this tournament so whoever steps in should be able to do a good job.
"Whether it's Mislav Orsic, Josip Brekalo, Ante Rebic or Andrej Kramaric, we will try to take the game to Spain and prevent them from keeping possession because sitting back will get us nowhere.
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 08:58 PM
UEFA Euro 2020: Changes- 2 each
Croatia: Duje Caleta-Car replacing suspended Dejan Lovren
Ante Rebic replacing covid positive Ivan Perisic.
Spain: Jose Gaya replacing Jordi Alba and Ferran Torres coming in for Gerard Moreno.
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 08:52 PM
Team News: SPAIN
Playing XI: Livakovic, Juranovic, Caleta-Car, Vida, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Modric, Brozovic, Vlasic, Rebic, Petkovic.
SUBS: Kalinic, Sluga, Vrsalkjo, Brekalo, Kramaric, Budimir, Pasalic, Skoric, Orsic, Badelj, Bradaric, Ivanuse
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 08:46 PM
Team News: Croatia
Playing XI: Unai Simon, Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Gaya, Koke, Busquets, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Morata, Sarabia.
SUBS: De Gea, Sanchez, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres, Marcos Llorente, Gerard Moreno, Thiago Alcantara, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Jordi Alba, Olmo, Oyarzabal.
-
Mon, 28 Jun 2021 07:10 PM
Croatia vs Spain LIVE!
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of this blockbuster Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash between Croatia vs Spain at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark. The last time these two sides met at the European Championship, Croatia secured a come-from-behind 2-1 win. Will history repeat itself on Monday? Stay tuned to find out.