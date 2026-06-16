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Czech FA bans Cup winner from top flight over match fixing

Czech FA bans Cup winner from top flight over match fixing

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 02:02 am IST
AFP |
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The Czech Football Association said Monday it had relegated Czech Cup winners MFK Karvina from the top flight and fined them $480,000 over a match-fixing scandal.

Czech FA bans Cup winner from top flight over match fixing

MFK Karvina won the Czech Cup for the first time in May, but the historic success was tarnished by a police probe into the club based in the eastern coal-mining city of Karvina.

By winning the Cup, Karvina clinched a spot in the Europa League's final qualifying round, but UEFA is widely tipped to replace the club.

Czech police charged 32 people in late March in the largest match-fixing crackdown in the history of the EU country of 10.9 million people.

"The FACR Ethics Committee decided to relegate the club from the top league because the disciplinary offence was committed in relation with top flight relegation games," the FACR said in a statement.

The verdict concerns three top-league games played in 2024.

Former Slavoj Vysehrad sports director Roman Rogoz was sentenced to four years in prison.

Berbr's wife Dagmar Damkova, the first female referee in the Czech Republic, stepped down from a post on the UEFA referees committee as a result.

Former FACR head Miroslav Pelta was detained in 2017 and then sentenced to six years in prison for manipulating sports subsidies.

The Czech national team are currently playing at the World Cup, where they lost their opening Group A game 2-1 to South Korea.

frj/lp

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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