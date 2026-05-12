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Delhi HC seeks Prasar Bharti reply on plea to broadcast FIFA W’Cup

Delhi High Court issues notice on a petition for broadcasting FIFA World Cup 2026 in India via Prasar Bharati. Next hearing on May 20.

Updated on: May 12, 2026 10:21 pm IST
By Shruti Kakkar
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New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice on a petition seeking the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India through the public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

A giant model of the football called "Trionda" is displayed at Mexico City International Airport, ahead of the World Cup. (REUTERS)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026, and will consist of 104 matches played across 16 host cities. The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

A bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav sought the Centre and Prasar Bharati’s response to a petition filed by advocate Avdhesh Bairwa, even as he said that the relief sought in the petition resembles a public interest litigation (PIL).

In his petition, argued by senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar along with advocate Ankit Konwar, Bairwa sought the interim telecast of eight matches, the opening match, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final, on free-to-air platforms. He contended that historically each edition of the FIFA World Cup has had a commercial broadcaster in India, but as of now, no broadcaster has secured the Indian media rights for the event.

 
prasar bharati india public interest litigation
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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