Denmark coach feels 'pity' for his players after controversial penalty call ends their campaign in Euro 2020

An annoyed Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand questioned the penalty decision against them in the Euro 2020 semifinal game at the Wembley Stadium on Thursday which spelt doom for his side. Schmeichel - a hero on and off the field for Denmark - saved England captain Harry Kane's spot-kick, but the England captain swept home the rebound to spark jubilant scenes of celebration as England marched to the final with a 2-1 victory over Denmark.

The penalty decision left the Danish manager disappointed as he felt that it was unfair to his players who had worked very hard and gave their all during the competition.

“One thing is to lose a game. That happens. But this way. I think it is a pity and sad for the guys because they have put everything on stake. It is bitter. We might need some time to put all of this into the right perspective, but it is a bitter way to leave the tournament," said Kasper Hjulmand.

Denmark left wingback Joakim Maehle’s challenge brought down the pacey English winger Raheem Sterling in the penalty box. The referee immediately pointed to the penalty spot, this was followed by a VAR check which confirmed the penalty spot-kick.

Hjulmand, however, felt it should not have been a penalty.

"I don't see it as a penalty. It is quite clear that he (Sterling) lets his leg hang and falls. I know it is a bit ... but I can't help feeling that it is hard,” added the Danish manager.

The controversial decision led to many fans and pundits questioning the VAR system as a whole.

England manager Gareth Southgate had a different view. H reinforced the penalty decision claiming that the VAR check correctly backed the referee on-field decision.

“There is VAR so I assume they checked it and stuck with the referee's decision,” said Southgate.

The penalty decision was very decisive as it was in the dying moments of the game, this resulted in England clinching a historic victory over Denmark in the semi-final. The Three Lions reach the final of a major tournament for the first time since 1966 when they defeated West Germany 4-2 in the final to bag their first World Cup trophy.

