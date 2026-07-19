Didier Deschamps exits France after 14 years, as Zinedine Zidane waits to begin a new era after World Cup 2026

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to take charge of the France national team from September 1, bringing Didier Deschamps’ remarkable 14-year reign to an end after Les Bleus completed their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a fourth-place finish.

Didier Deschamps jokes with Zinedine Zidane on March 23, 1999. (AFP)

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France entered the tournament hoping to reach a third consecutive World Cup final under Deschamps, having won the title in 2018 before finishing runners-up to Argentina four years later.

Les Bleus progressed through the group stage and began the knockouts with a commanding 3-0 victory over Sweden in the round of 32. They then edged Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16 before beating Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

Their pursuit of another World Cup title ended with a 2-0 defeat against Spain in the semi-final. France’s campaign concluded with a chaotic 6-4 loss to England in the third-place match, despite a spirited second-half recovery after Deschamps’ side had trailed 4-0 at half-time.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice in Deschamps’ final match in charge, while Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembélé also found the net. However, Bukayo Saka’s hat-trick helped England secure the bronze medal and ensured that Deschamps’ tenure ended in defeat.

FFF pays tribute to Didier Deschamps

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{{^usCountry}} Following his final game, the French Football Federation paid an emotional tribute to Deschamps and hailed his contribution to the national team as both a player and coach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following his final game, the French Football Federation paid an emotional tribute to Deschamps and hailed his contribution to the national team as both a player and coach. {{/usCountry}}

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“The FFF salutes and thanks the national team coach Didier Deschamps for the exceptional work accomplished at the helm of France since 2012. In leaving, in just a few days, his role as coach of the French National Team, Didier Deschamps brings to a close a quarter-century of exceptional commitment in service to Les Bleus and French football. There are careers that indelibly mark the history of an institution and a country,” the FFF said.

Deschamps took charge of France in 2012 and restored the team’s position among the leading forces in international football. His side reached the Euro 2016 final before winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia. France also lifted the Nations League in 2021 and reached another World Cup final in Qatar in 2022.

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“Didier Deschamps embodied rigour, discipline, a sense of the collective, and a love for the blue jersey. Under his leadership, for fourteen years, the French National Team regained credibility, respect, and affection while remaining at the highest level worldwide, winning the 2018 World Cup, the 2021 Nations League, and reaching several major finals, all while maintaining unparalleled consistency,” the FFF said.

Deschamps oversaw 185 France matches and recorded 120 victories during one of the longest and most successful managerial reigns in international football.

“Beyond the 185 matches played and 120 victories, Didier Deschamps passed on a culture of performance and responsibility that will remain a benchmark for generations to come. He nurtured the emergence of numerous internationals, united several squads around strong values, and helped strengthen the unique bond between the French people and their national team,” the FFF said.

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The federation also highlighted his unique place in the country’s football history. Deschamps captained France to their first World Cup title in 1998 and their European Championship triumph in 2000 before guiding them to global glory as a coach two decades later.

“Captain of the 1998 World Cup-winning team and the 2000 European Championship winners, then World Cup-winning coach twenty years later, Didier Deschamps holds a singular place in the history of French football. Few will have given as much to the blue jersey, first as a player and then as a coach,” the FFF added.

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“The Federation and its employees salute his availability and commitment. His imprint will remain indelible, at Clairefontaine as in the hearts of the millions of supporters and volunteers he never forgot. The FFF wishes to express its infinite gratitude to him. Thank you, Didier,” the federation said.

Zinedine Zidane is now expected to inherit the national team, according to a report by L’Équipe. The former France captain and Real Madrid manager is reportedly scheduled to begin his role on September 1, opening a new era for Les Bleus after Deschamps’ departure.

The appointment would bring Zidane back into management for the first time since leaving Real Madrid in 2021. He previously guided the Spanish club to three consecutive Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018 and has long been viewed as the leading candidate to succeed Deschamps. However, the FFF has yet to officially announce Zidane’s appointment.