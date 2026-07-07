Donald Trump-Gianni Infantino episode opens Pandora's box as France and England seek FIFA reprieves

FIFA's controversial decision to overturn Folarin Balogun's suspension following reported intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump has opened a Pandora's box. In the wake of widespread criticism directed at Trump, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and world football's governing body, multiple national football associations have begun exploring whether they, too, can challenge disciplinary decisions.

US President Donald Trump joined by FIFA president Gianni Infantino (R) holds the World Cup Trophy as he makes an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 22, 2025 (AFP)

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Largely absent from the World Cup spotlight until this week, Trump suddenly became a central figure on Sunday after reports emerged that he had spoken to Infantino by phone three times last week in an effort to overturn Balogun's suspension. The USMNT striker had been sent off for a challenge on Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemović during the United States' 2-0 Round-of-32 victory.

The reported intervention extended beyond Trump's phone calls. According to reports, the U.S. administration assembled a legal team that worked alongside Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and hedge fund manager Scott Goodwin, a U.S. Soccer donor who previously helped raise funds for Mauricio Pochettino's salary. Lutnick was seated next to Infantino during the Bosnia match and later appeared in a photo posted by the FIFA president on Instagram. Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House Task Force for the World Cup, was also reportedly involved, coordinating with lawyers and seeking updates from FIFA and U.S. Soccer.

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After Trump's conversations with Infantino, FIFA's disciplinary committee announced on Sunday that Balogun's suspension would be deferred for one year under Article 27 of its disciplinary code, which allows a judicial body to "fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure." Infantino later insisted on social media that the committee had acted independently and based its decision on the applicable regulations and the specific facts of the case. However, Article 27 offers little guidance on when such discretion should be exercised.

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The decision drew sharp criticism across the football world. Belgium, describing itself as "astonished", initially questioned whether the announcement was an "April Fool's prank" before unsuccessfully challenging the ruling. Yet, while the controversy intensified, the Balogun case also encouraged other football associations to test the same provision.

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France and England seek similar relief

The French Football Federation (FFF) has reportedly appealed to FIFA to overturn the yellow card shown to Michael Olise during France's Round-of-16 victory over Paraguay, sources told ESPN.

The Bayern Munich winger was cautioned following an altercation with Paraguay midfielder Matias Galarza during an ill-tempered contest. Although Galarza went to ground clutching his face, replays appeared to show Olise merely grabbing his shirt during the confrontation.

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France ultimately won 1-0 through Kylian Mbappe's second-half penalty, but the FFF lodged the appeal as a precaution to ensure Olise does not risk a suspension for the semifinals should he receive another booking in Thursday's quarterfinal against Morocco. Balogun's successful appeal reportedly strengthened the federation's belief that Olise's caution could also be reviewed.

The Balogun ruling has also reignited debate in England. British politicians have urged FIFA to defer the suspension of defender Jarell Quansah, arguing that he should receive the same disciplinary reprieve granted to the U.S. striker. A UK parliamentary committee has also sought clarification over FIFA's handling of the matter.

In separate letters published on social media, Labour MPs Noah Law and Melanie Onn called on Infantino to postpone Quansah's suspension. The Liverpool defender was sent off against Mexico and is currently due to serve his ban during the World Cup.

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"Whilst I believe it was right for Jarell Quansah to have received his red card ... I believe it would be right to delay his suspension until after the completion of this World Cup," Law wrote.

Onn argued that FIFA would struggle to justify allowing one player to benefit from a delayed suspension while denying another in materially similar circumstances.

According to Reuters, the English FA is considering its options regarding a possible appeal, while FIFA has not responded to repeated requests for comment on whether Quansah's case could also be considered under Article 27.

England manager Thomas Tuchel also questioned the consistency of FIFA's approach. Asked after England's victory over Mexico whether his team should seek Trump's help, he joked: "Maybe, that's a good starting point."

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The humour quickly gave way to frustration.

"Where does this start and where does this end now?" Tuchel said. "Can we overturn it or not overturn it? What's going on?

"Where to draw the line is the question that I ask. I have no answer to that. Where does this end now? Do we appeal if a yellow card is not a yellow card? Do we think it is not a red card? Who decides? Where does this start and where does this end?"